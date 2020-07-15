I'm A Celeb could be filmed in Scotland if coronavirus restrictions prevents travel to Oz

15 July 2020, 14:35

The show might be relocated to the UK
The show might be relocated to the UK. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

ITV bosses are working on a plan to save the show for its 20th series this year after COVID-19's devastating impact on the industry.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here could indeed be filmed here in the UK later this year if plans to film in Australia aren't able to go ahead because of coronavirus restrictions.

The hit ITV show, which is going into its 20th series usually films Down Under, but this might not be possible this year if travel isn't permitted and according to sources, bosses are looking at alternatives a little closer to home.

The show is hoping for ratings galore
The show is hoping for ratings galore. Picture: Shuttershock

The Mirror Online revealed that Scotland is a strong contender for the Ant and Dec-fronted show, with ITV chiefs desperate for great ratings as the show marks a two decade-run.

A "reserve plan" is apparently in place which will move the whole production to Britain, if Australia's virus flare-ups don't die down.

One source revealed: “Having I’m A Celebrity for three weeks in November is seen as a huge priority.

"Everyone hopes to get back to Australia but over there they are struggling massively with flare-ups resulting in second lock-downs. It simply may not be possible because of safety."

And and Dec will be back
And and Dec will be back. Picture: Shutterstock

ITV has struggled with shows over lockdown as many advertisers have pulled out and the broadcaster has been forced to air endless repeats of shows as soaps and new productions had to come to a halt.

They are counting on I'm A Celeb to bring in the ratings later this year so are hoping the show will still go ahead regardless of location.

The source added: “A decision needs to be made next month – in the meantime, the team is looking at stately homes, castles, mansions in remote areas of Scotland and England to see if we could stage it here.

"A dark, cold and spooky version of the show would be good fun – it would certainly be different.”

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV who declined to comment.

