The Cube to return to ITV with new two-player format and £1million jackpot prize

By Alice Dear

ITV are reportedly rebooting The Cube, with Phillip Schofield returning as host.

The Cube last aired on ITV five years ago now, but is set to make a return very soon.

According to The Sun, the gameshow with a twist is being rebooted, with some changes happening to the format of the game.

There will be two-player tasks and a £1million jackpot prize to play for, adding just that bit more stress to the game.

A TV insider told the publication: “The last time The Cube aired was in 2015, so there was no way ITV would bring it back without making some radical changes to refresh the show.

“The former jackpot was £250,000, and since the show is also about coping with tension, they felt having a seven-figure sum at stake would increase that even further.

“But the simple format at the heart of the show remains largely unchanged — it’s still about contestants desperately trying to keep their cool.”

The Cube first aired in 2009 and ran for nine series, quickly becoming one of the most nerve-racking game shows on TV.

The show would see contestants step into a four-metre square cube where they would have to complete challenges designed to test their concentration and memory.

With each round, and the further the contestants got to the prize money, the more difficult the challenge and the more stressful the conditions would become in The Cube.

Contestants are given nine lives, but when they're gone, the game is over.

While fans of the show are ecstatic to see it come back, there is yet to be any information on when The Cube will be making a return.

