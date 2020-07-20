Katie Price shares sweet video of Bunny entertaining Harvey as he remains in hospital

By Alice Dear

Katie Price and daughter Bunny paid Harvey a visit in hospital over the weekend.

Harvey Price remains in hospital, but has now been moved out of intensive care, after falling ill last week.

Katie Price's son, 18, is recovering after he was rushed to hospital over a week ago with reported breathing problems and a high temperature.

As Harvey is recovering, Katie has been visiting him alongside her five-year-old daughter Bunny.

This week, Katie shared a sweet video of Bunny entertaining Harvey while in hospital.

Bunny joined mum Katie Price in hospital as they visited Harvey. Picture: Katie Price/Instagram

In the footage, Bunny can be singing a nursery rhyme while Harvey sits on his hospital bed.

She also continues to show Harvey how she can pop bubblegum in her mouth.

On Sunday, Katie shared the videos on her Instagram, captioning them with: "So sweet".

Bunny, 5, sang to Harvey as he remains in hospital. Picture: Katie Price/Instagram

This came just a day after Katie revealed to fans Harvey had been moved out of intensive care.

Sharing pictures with her son, she wrote on her social media: "Hey everyone update my @officialmrharveyprice baby boy, he has been incredibly strong and brave and this evening he has improved, I’m so happy, it’s been so difficult.

"I love him so much and want to thank you all again for your support and lovely messages, this picture I’ve taken today, only one drip in and moved out of icu."

Harvey was moved out of intensive care this weekend. Picture: Katie Price/Instagram

In another update Harvey spoke to fans, thanking them from their kind messages while he has been unwell.

In the video, he said he was feeling "a lot better".

