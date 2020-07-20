Jennifer Aniston urges fans to wear face masks after friend's terrifying coronavirus battle

Jennifer Aniston has pleaded with the public to wear masks. Picture: Instagram

Jennifer Aniston has made a heartfelt plea for the public to wear face masks after her friend was hospitalised with Covid-19.

The Friends star, 51, took to Instagram to make the heartfelt plea, posting a photo of her friend in hospital, as a selfie with Courteney Cox, both in masks.

She wrote: "This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. ⠀

"We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.⠀

"Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.

"PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers 🙏🏼❤️".

She had previously opened up about the importance of face masks on her Instagram page, writing: "I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough."

