Martin Lewis warns one million pensioners are missing out on £3,000 a year

17 July 2020, 13:49

Martin Lewis has warned pensioners to look into pension credit before August 1
Martin Lewis has warned pensioners to look into pension credit before August 1. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Money Saving Expert has urged people to take action before August.

According to Martin Lewis, one million pensioners are missing out on £3,000 worth of pension credit per year.

The Money Saving Expert has urged people who are retired to take action as soon as possible.

In details released in this week's Money Saving Expert email, he said that families could be struggling as they are missing out on the scheme.

READ MORE: Martin Lewis issues urgent warning for British holidaymakers about their passports

Martin Lewis warned people they are missing out on £3,000 in savings
Martin Lewis warned people they are missing out on £3,000 in savings. Picture: PA

This credit is entitled to people who live in the UK, are over state pension age and earn less than £173.75 a week as a single person or £265.20 a week as a couple.

If you are entitled to pension credit, you could be saving yourself a huge amount of money.

Families could be struggling financially without pension credit, Martin said
Families could be struggling financially without pension credit, Martin said. Picture: Getty

For example, form August 1, people with pension credit will be the only ones allowed to claim a free TV license.

This is why Martin is urging people to look into whether they are eligible as soon as possible, as they could be missing out on savings.

You can apply for pension credit online or on the phone
You can apply for pension credit online or on the phone. Picture: Getty

Other savings for people with pension credit could be seen in a council tax reduction, money off gas bills as well as free dental care.

You will need to apply and be assessed before you can claim pension credit rewards.

The scheme is run by the Department for Work and Pensions, and can be applied for at Gov.uk or on the phone on 0800 99 1234.

READ NOW: Martin Lewis reveals what will happen to your holidays if Government decide to lift travel restrictions

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Nasa has clarified the new zodiac sign

NASA confirms it didn't change your star sign

Dr Hilary has revealed how to stop your glasses steaming up with a face mask

Dr Hilary shares easy soap hack to stop your glasses steaming up under face masks
A mum and a dad decided they would spy on their nanny

Parents divide opinion after hiring a private investigator to spy on their nanny
Vodka is a clear spirit with a lot of potential

Vodka cocktail ideas and recipes to make at home

Food & Health

The full list of restaurants participating in Eat Out to Help Out

Eat Out To Help Out restaurants: Where you can eat under new government voucher scheme

News

Trending on Heart

The Love Island couples still together in 2020

Which Love Island couples are still together?

John Barrowman has joined Holby City

Holby City first look as John Barrowman stars as doctor Drew Nicholson-Heath
Coronation Street's Kate Ford has spoken out on Twitter

Coronation Street’s Kate Ford begs fans to stop taking photos of her without permission
Captain America sends boy, 6, who bravely saved sister from dog attack a personal message

Captain America sends personal message to boy, 6, who bravely saved sister from dog attack
Joe Swash has been criticised for the comment

Joe Swash corrected by fans after comment on post about James Jordan's dad's terminal cancer

Celebrities

Jools Oliver has opened up about miscarrying

Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools suffered heartbreaking miscarriage during lockdown

Celebrities