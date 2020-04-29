Martin Lewis reveals what will happen to your holidays if Government decide to lift travel restrictions

The Money Saving Expert spoke to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on today's Heart Breakfast.

The Money Saving Expert has been giving everyone his best advice on their financial situations recently and has been in hot demand given the effect the coronavirus is having on many.

Caller Carol wanted to know what she was entitled to do about her holiday at the end of July.

She explained that she's already paid a hefty £3,000 deposit, can't cancel without extra costs involved and is wondering whether she should still pay the rest of the balance when it's due in July

Martin explained: "The foreign office has warned against any travel indefinitely, and this is what makes it a bit complicated as if they'd given us a date it would've been easier to cancel holidays.

"If your holiday was in the next week or so it would make sense to cancel, however, it's likely if the holiday is in July that the travel company could argue that the travel ban could be lifted by then."

Martin continued: "The hope is that everything will be better by July and the holiday will still be able to go ahead as planned, but it's likely they won't be."

Carol then asked what would happen in the instance the ban was lifted and she was then able to go on the holiday, but didn't want to out of health fears.

To that, Martin replied "If the foreign office lift it, and you don't want to go, you're not covered and won't get money back."

It's a shame for many who will undoubtedly be paranoid to travel once the ban is lifted, and travel companies are already being increasingly difficult with current cancelled customers who are owed money back.

Many airlines and travel companies haven't been processing refunds like they should and are instead offering people vouchers.

Martin said on this: "The question isn't 'what are my rights?' any more, it's 'how do I enforce those rights?' as courts aren't open and it's becoming a struggle".