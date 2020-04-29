Martin Lewis reveals what will happen to your holidays if Government decide to lift travel restrictions

29 April 2020, 15:03 | Updated: 29 April 2020, 15:44

Martin spoke to some Heart listeners today
Martin spoke to some Heart listeners today. Picture: Heart/PA

The Money Saving Expert spoke to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on today's Heart Breakfast.

Martin Lewis paid us a visit this morning when he appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

The Money Saving Expert has been giving everyone his best advice on their financial situations recently and has been in hot demand given the effect the coronavirus is having on many.

READ MORE: Martin Lewis says millions of those working from home are entitled to payouts

Martin answered questions relating to summer holidays and more
Martin answered questions relating to summer holidays and more. Picture: Heart

Caller Carol wanted to know what she was entitled to do about her holiday at the end of July.

She explained that she's already paid a hefty £3,000 deposit, can't cancel without extra costs involved and is wondering whether she should still pay the rest of the balance when it's due in July

Martin explained: "The foreign office has warned against any travel indefinitely, and this is what makes it a bit complicated as if they'd given us a date it would've been easier to cancel holidays.

"If your holiday was in the next week or so it would make sense to cancel, however, it's likely if the holiday is in July that the travel company could argue that the travel ban could be lifted by then."

READ MORE: Government adviser reveals Brits could be limited to only three pints at the pub following lockdown

Summer holidays are a grey area
Summer holidays are a grey area. Picture: Getty

Martin continued: "The hope is that everything will be better by July and the holiday will still be able to go ahead as planned, but it's likely they won't be."

Carol then asked what would happen in the instance the ban was lifted and she was then able to go on the holiday, but didn't want to out of health fears.

To that, Martin replied "If the foreign office lift it, and you don't want to go, you're not covered and won't get money back."

It's a shame for many who will undoubtedly be paranoid to travel once the ban is lifted, and travel companies are already being increasingly difficult with current cancelled customers who are owed money back.

Many airlines and travel companies haven't been processing refunds like they should and are instead offering people vouchers.

Martin said on this: "The question isn't 'what are my rights?' any more, it's 'how do I enforce those rights?' as courts aren't open and it's becoming a struggle".

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

McDonalds are preparing to re-open with new measures in place

When is McDonalds re-opening after lockdown and which restaurants will open first?

Food & Health

SORN-ing your car could save you some money

Can you SORN your car during coronavirus lockdown?

Sicily have lost a huge amount of tourism revenue

Sicily will pay for half of your flights if you visit in Autumn 2020
John Lewis are reportedly discussing which stores to keep open following the lockdown across the UK

How many John Lewis stores are closing and which ones will they be?
COVID-19 tests are being rolled out across the UK

Who can be tested for coronavirus, how do I apply and where can I get tested near me?

News

Trending on Heart

Who is in the cast of Normal People?

Normal People cast: Who stars in the new series with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal?

TV & Movies

Mark Labbett first appeared on The Chase in 2009

Mark Labbett net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

Celebrities

How To Keep Your Dog Happy at Home is available to stream on ITV Player, and airs Tuesdays at 8:30pm on ITV

Expert shares three easy ways to check if your dog is one of Britain's overweight pets
Royal Mail will not be delivering letters on Saturdays until further notice

Royal Mail axe Saturday letter deliveries amid coronavirus pandemic

News

VE day falls on Bank Holiday weekend

VE Day 2020: When is it and why are we celebrating it?