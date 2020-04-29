UK pubs could limit us to only three pints following lockdown, Government adviser suggests

29 April 2020, 07:50 | Updated: 29 April 2020, 08:08

Brits will be raring to get back into the pubs when lockdown lifts
Brits will be raring to get back into the pubs when lockdown lifts. Picture: Getty

It could be a shock to those who are wanting to go out and celebrate once lockdown begins to ease off.

At the moment we're uncertain about when exactly lockdown will lift, but recently developments such as B&Q re-opening their doors and chains such as Greggs, McDonald's and Nando's beginning a phased return to the high street is promising.

Brits across the country have their hopes up that the government will announce a phased return to normality come May 7th, when the second three-week period sets to come to an end.

READ MORE: Quarantined Brits are setting up 'virtual pubs' with friends during lockdown

The country will be in celebration as soon as the pubs re-open
The country will be in celebration as soon as the pubs re-open. Picture: Getty

It's likely lockdown won't be completely lifted but many are hopeful that some positive changes will be announced and some rules will be relaxed, such as meeting friends and family, or travelling.

However, a Government adviser has suggested that when pubs are set to re-open, they could limit Brits to only three pints each.

Professor Eyal Winter has claimed that Brits are "starving" for the pubs to be re-opened, and it's likely the Government would then bring in a drink limit to help keep them safe following this period of uncertainty.

The Lancaster University academic spoke to The Guardian and insisted that social distancing would still be required if pubs reopen.

Professor Winter is currently advising the Government on how to ease coronavirus restrictions, and he speaks with the Cabinet Office’s behavioural science group.

Pubs first shut their doors on March 20th, three days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson shut down the UK back on March 23rd, and the economist has suggested that pub landlord could ration how much beer they serve to two or three pints per person, although this will be undoubtedly hard to monitor.

He said: “People are starving for pubs. They are an important part of British culture.

“One of the most important things is to have a programme, to say, ‘in two weeks we will do such and such’.

“You need to make the rules crystal clear, and to explain to the public the rationale behind each one of them.”

Brits hope pubs will re-open soon
Brits hope pubs will re-open soon. Picture: Getty

The professor added: “It will take a lot of time to move back to January 2020. But we will get there.”

Dr Winter is part of a team that feeds policy ideas to the Government, but not all are accepted.

Following his suggestion, The British Beer and Pub Association suggested putting even more restrictions on pubs would be “a step too far”.

Chief Executive Emma McClarkin told The Guardian: “It is important that the Government pays special attention to the conditions under which pubs are asked to operate when it comes to reopening.

“Stringent social distancing, if required, will have an enormous impact on footfall in pubs and consumer confidence will take time to rebuild.

“We anticipate that trade could be down by well over half upon reopening, when the time comes, so pubs will need substantial ongoing support from Government if they are to survive this crisis for the long term.

“Restricting and monitoring consumption on top of any COVID restrictions that may need to be enforced is a step too far.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Royal Mail will not be delivering letters on Saturdays until further notice

Royal Mail axe Saturday letter deliveries amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus: Restaurant titans ask ministers to cook up six month aid extension

UK & World

VE day falls on Bank Holiday weekend

VE Day 2020: When is it and why are we celebrating it?

Lifestyle

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Next has unveiled plans to reopen some stores

Next announces plans to reopen some stores - and hints at massive sale when they return

Lifestyle

Jennifer Anniston has shared a hilarious parody of the Friends theme tune

Jennifer Aniston shares hilarious quarantine parody of Friends theme song

TV & Movies

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have welcomed a baby boy

Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds welcome baby boy

Holly Willoughby's dress is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £300 green striped dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

This 50p could be worth £120 to coin-mad collectors

Is your 50p is worth £300? Most valuable coins revealed, with rarest design fetching hundreds on eBay

Lifestyle

Missy the cat has found a new home

Cat with no ears finds loving home and is first to be adopted mid-lockdown

Lifestyle