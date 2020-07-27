Katie Price jets off on Turkey holiday with boyfriend and kids as Harvey recovers at home

By Polly Foreman

Katie Price had planned to bring her son Harvey on holiday, but he has been forced to stay at home on doctors' orders.

Katie Price has said she's 'so in love' with her boyfriend Carl Woods as she shared the first selfie from their holiday to Turkey.

The former glamour model, 42, has gone away with her new beau and kids Princess, 13, and Junior, 15, but was sadly forced to leave her eldest Harvey, 18, at home on doctors' orders.

She shared selfie with Carl from the plane yesterday, captioning the sweet snap: "So in love with my boyfriend 😍 @carljwoods #forever".

Last week, it was reported that Katie was 'heartbroken' to have to leave Harvey at home after he was told he couldn't travel following a 10-day stint in hospital.

Katie Price shared a number of selfies and Instagram stories from the airport. Picture: Instagram/Katie Price

A source told The Sun: "Doctors told Katie it would be better for Harvey's health if he stayed at home. She's heartbroken but of course she'll take doctors advice.

"Harvey will stay at home with his carer and Katie will still go - she's taking Princess and Junior and some of their friends and she didn't want to cancel their holiday and let them down, especially as Princess's birthday party was disrupted by Harvey going to hospital. "

A rep for Katie also confirmed that she had made the decision for the other children.

They said: "Katie has had to make the heartbreaking decision to keep Harvey at home after doctors advised he should remain in the UK after his most recent hospital stay."

They added: "For Katie this past week has been a traumatic one. Spending time now with both Princess and Junior is just as equally important as the time she has spent dedicated to Harvey.

"As a mother of five, Katie has learnt that she must divide her love five ways - not any easy task - but still she remains focused on being the best mother to them all.

"Harvey will remain in the wonderful care of his carer and with his youngest siblings Jett and Bunny."

