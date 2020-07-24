The beach-themed baby names growing in popularity in 2020 - including Ariel and Cove

24 July 2020, 16:23 | Updated: 24 July 2020, 17:34

The most popular beach-themed baby names have been revealed (stock images)
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Beach-themed baby names have been tipped as big trend among new parents this year.

Names like Ariel, Cove and Pearl are on the rise in the UK, as parents are increasingly opting for beach-themed names in summer 2020.

According to Nameberry, top girls' names in this genre include Coral, Summer and Sandy - as well as Disney-inspired monikers like Ariel.

Many parents are opting to give their babies beach-themed names (stock image)
Read more: The UK's most popular fashion and beauty-inspired baby names - from Chanel to Nivea

Top boys' names include Finn, Fisher and Merlin. 

The top beach-themed names (in alphabetical order) are:

Ariel

August

Bay

Beach

Caspian

Coral

Cordelia

Cove

Dune

Finn

Gull

Hurley

Laguna

Marina

Marley

Merlin

Moana

Morrisey

Morwenna

Muriel

Neptune

Oceana

Pacific

Pearl

Reef

Rocky

Saga

Sandy

Summer

Sunny

In other baby name news, a mum recently spoke of her shock to discover that the names she'd given her twins sounded suspiciously like a seafood dish when said together.

Read more: Married couple waiting for children 'didn't realise they had to have sex to make a baby'

Revealing that she'd named them 'Callum' and 'Ari', she added that she'd been told they sound like 'calamari'.

The woman told Mamamia.com.au: "I named my twins Ari and Callum. At first that doesn’t seem odd at all… but it never occurred to me to say the names the other way around.

"It didn’t take long for someone to point it out to me. I was devastated at first but now I think it’s hilarious.

"Luckily the twins do too."

NOW READ:

The baby names most likely to make your child rich and famous - including Kate, John and Julie

