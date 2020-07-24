The beach-themed baby names growing in popularity in 2020 - including Ariel and Cove

On Air Now
Beach-themed baby names have been tipped as big trend among new parents this year.
Names like Ariel, Cove and Pearl are on the rise in the UK, as parents are increasingly opting for beach-themed names in summer 2020.
According to Nameberry, top girls' names in this genre include Coral, Summer and Sandy - as well as Disney-inspired monikers like Ariel.
Top boys' names include Finn, Fisher and Merlin.
Ariel
August
Bay
Beach
Caspian
Coral
Cordelia
Cove
Dune
Finn
Gull
Hurley
Laguna
Marina
Marley
Merlin
Moana
Morrisey
Morwenna
Muriel
Neptune
Oceana
Pacific
Pearl
Reef
Rocky
Saga
Sandy
Summer
Sunny
In other baby name news, a mum recently spoke of her shock to discover that the names she'd given her twins sounded suspiciously like a seafood dish when said together.
Revealing that she'd named them 'Callum' and 'Ari', she added that she'd been told they sound like 'calamari'.
The woman told Mamamia.com.au: "I named my twins Ari and Callum. At first that doesn’t seem odd at all… but it never occurred to me to say the names the other way around.
"It didn’t take long for someone to point it out to me. I was devastated at first but now I think it’s hilarious.
"Luckily the twins do too."
