The baby names most likely to make your child rich and famous - including Kate, John and Julie

The baby names most likely to make you rich and famous have been revealed (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

According to a new study, babies with certain names are more likely to grow up to be rich and famous.

If you name your baby Kate, John, Elizabeth or Robert, you may set them up with a best chance of finding fame and fortune.

A new study has looked at the names of 20,000 A-list celebrities, and compiled a list of the names most prominent in these.

Traditional monikers appear to indicate the best chance of success, meaning you might want to have a rethink if you're planning to call them 'Awesome', or any of the other unusual baby names of last year...

For girls, Kate provides the biggest chance of success, and John is the big one for boys.

The study, compiled by Flowercard, found that 232 celebs studied were called Kate, with a whopping 546 named John.

Names like Kate and Mary are popular among famous women (stock image). Picture: Getty

The top 10 names for each gender are as follows:

Girls' names

Kate (232 celebrities)

Elizabeth (175)

Anne (160)

Mary (118)

Margaret (113)

Jennifer (105)

Laura (95)

Julie (92)

Patricia (91)

Susan (88)

A new study has claimed that certain names make your baby more likely to be an A-lister (stock image). Picture: Getty

Boys' names

John (546 celebrities)

Robert (450)

James (396)

Michael (393)

William (389)

Richard (297)

David (274)

Tom (227)

Chris (204)

Steve (191)

