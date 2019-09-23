Britain’s most unpopular baby names revealed, from Niles to Norma

Experts warn 'hipster' parents to think about the longevity of their newborn's name.

The UK's most unpopular baby names have been revealed.

Popular parenting site ChannelMum.com released the list of Britain's most hated monikers for both boys and girls – many of which are familiar.

It turns out some of the most unloved labels for children in 2019 actually used to belong to popular TV stars.

Official data from the Office of National Statistics was analysed by the digital website, who found that names such as Chandler, Niles and Piers weren't getting much use in modern times.

In fact, the Friends character's name was only given to three babies in the last 12 months – a huge drop from 1996 when it was in the top 500 baby names of the year.

Other previously trendy names have been plummeting in recent times too, including more from the hit US sit-com.

In 2018, only 31 newborn girls were named Monica, while only 42 boys were called Ross – a huge drop of over 1,000 from 1996.

This information caused baby names expert SJ Strum to warn "hipster" mums and dads to be very careful when choosing the right one for their child.

She told The Sun: “It's a lesson to modern parents that naming your child after the latest trend or popular TV show could see a swift decline in that name being one you'll love forever.

“However, what goes down must come up.

“Highly unpopular baby names are often chosen by hipster parents as these mums and dads seek out a unique name which will make their child stand out in real life and increasingly online.”

But despite many once popular names falling off the charts, SJ told worried 'rents not to worry as uncommon monikers right now will likely come back around.

SJ added: “Once a name is hip again, it can climb back up the charts quite quickly.

“So we may well see a playground packed with Tammys, Justines, Jeffs and Kens in the next 10 years.”

Least popular boys' names

1. Jeff / Geoff - 0

2. Melvyn - 0

3. Graeme - 0

4. Piers - 0

5. Greg - 0

6. Ken - 3

7. Clive - 3

8. Chandler - 3

9. Niles - 4

10. Kirk – 4

11. Ainsley – 5

12. McCauley – 5

13. Brett - 8

14. Grant – 14

15. Ross - 42

Least popular girls' names

1. Isis - 0

2. Tammy - 0

3. Justine - 0

4. Tracy - 0

5. Norma – 3

6. Carol - 4

7. Leoni / Leigh - 4

8. Marlene - 5

9. Donna - 6

10. Reese - 6

11. Rowena - 6

12. Kelly - 22

13. Carly – 27

14. Monica - 31

15. Ashley - 42