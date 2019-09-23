Strict mum slammed for forcing son's friends to sign 'insane' contract before sleepover

The rigid rules banned any form of “touching or tickling” and demanded there was "no nudity in front of anyone else, whatsoever".

A strict mum has been labelled "insane" for forcing her son's friends to sign a behavioural contract before a sleepover.

The "controlling" woman has been slammed for making youngsters agree to the rigid set of rules which banned "touching/tickling", "nudity in front of anyone else" and "excess volume of voice".

The controversial contract was posted on Reddit and asked readers to vote on whether or not they thought the unnamed lady was bonkers for drawing up the document.

The tally found that 66 people believed she was "insane", while nine said the pledge was reasonable – but two thought the whole thing was “fake”.

The full agreement stated: "1. Touching/tickling of other people will result in immediate physical separation that could remain in place until pickup time. This means we keep our hands to ourselves and off of each other.

"2. Changing of clothes will be done independently and in a private space with the individual not in company of anyone else. This means no nudity in front of anyone else, whatsoever.

"3. Disruptions including excess volume of voice or electronics will result in suspension of such privileges. This means, no shouting, interrupting or blasting the tv or iPad.

"4. Complaining will not be tolerated. Constructive requests are encouraged in a calm, polite tone of voice. This means, you wait to have my attention and acknowledgement before you start speaking to me."

Following the rules, she insisted that if any of the kids' behaviour didn't meet her high standards, “future play dates or sleepovers might not occur again without serious consideration".

The little ones, who are thought to be around 10 years old, also had to promise to “do their best to preserve [the mum’s] calm demeanour and peace of mind by abiding her wishes.”

The lengthy contract has sparked a huge debate online, racking up almost 1,000 comments.

One Reddit user wrote: "If my friend’s mom was this crazy I’d try to find a way to sneak them outta there."

While another asked: "Are Americans just generally weird about this?"

"Makes me feel grateful my mom was never this controlling," added a third.

Many explained the document was “not legally binding” as minors couldn't authorise contracts, but most were just outraged at the initial request to sign one in the first place.