Megan Fox reveals son, 6, 'doesn't care' about being picked on for wearing dresses to school

The Hollywood actress has revealed that she has a really liberal approach to raising her sons.

Megan Fox has spoken out about her six-year-old son's desire to wear dresses to school, and that he "doesn't mind" being teased for it.

The 33-year-old actress, who starred in a number of blockbusters, from Transformers to Jennifer's Body, has three sons with husband Brian Austin Green (Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3) and is a stepmum to his son, Kassius from a previous relationship.

READ MORE: Super dad dresses up like Spiderman to help his autistic son deal with meltdowns

Megan was on talk show The Talk and opened up to Sharon Osbourne about her son's love of dresses. Picture: The Talk

Megan appeared on American talk show, The Talk, earlier this week and revealed to the panel her unique parenting method, and that she sends her children to a "really liberal, hippy school".

While chatting on the show, whose panel included Sharon Osbourne, she said of Noah: "He designs, he draws outfits. He's very talented, but he's still six".

She continued to explain that "He's really into fashion. Like sometimes, he'll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes."

Megan pictured with her three sons at Halloween last year. Picture: Instagram

Opening up about this, she elaborated: "I send him to a really liberal, like hippy school.

"But even there, here in California, he still has little boys going like, "Boys don't wear dresses," or "Boys don't wear pink.""

However, despite the light bullying, the actress has been teaching Noah along with her other sons that he shouldn't take an notice of them.

"We're going through that now, where I'm trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says."

The mum opened up about her liberal parenting style. Picture: The Talk

Despite her efforts, they did get to him once and he stopped wearing them for a while, although he has again recently.

Megan explained: "He came home and I was like, "How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?" And he was like, "Well, all the boys laughed when I came in," but he's like, "I don't care, I love dresses too much.""

This isn't the first time Noah's dress-wearing has been highlighted, as back in 2017, Megan' husband, Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green had to speak out in his defence.

Brian and Megan at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere. Picture: PA

The actor said: "My son, he's four,' he said at the time.

"I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses.

"To them I say, I don't care. He's four and if he wants to wear it then he wears it."

He continued: "I feel like at 4 at 5, that's a time when he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, good on him."