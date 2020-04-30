Vintage baby names to make a comeback in 2020 - including Doris and Mildred

Vintage babies are predicted to make a comeback this decade (stock images)
Vintage-inspired baby names are predicted to make a huge comeback this decade.

Vintage baby names like Doris, Mildred and Betty will all see a rise in popularity over the next decade, according to a new report.

Vintage names are making a comeback this decade (stock image)
According to some studies, it takes 100 years for baby names to become big again - meaning that names from the 1920s will start to make a comeback soon.

Experts from Social Security Administration in the USA have compiled a list of the most popular names from the 20s, and these include Dorothy, Betty and Helen for girls - and William, Richard and Donald for boys.

Here is the full list of names most popular in the 1920s:

Girls

1. Mary

2. Dorothy

3. Helen

4. Betty

5. Margaret

6. Ruth

7. Virginia

8. Doris

9. Mildred

10. Francis

The most popular baby names from the 1920s have been revealed (stock image)
Boys

1. Robert

2. John

3. James

4. William

5. Charles

6. George

7. Joseph

8. Richard

9. Edward

10. Donald

Earlier this week, it was reported that Asher and Luna were the most popular baby names for boys and girls respectively in the year 2020 so far.

On the list of girls' names, there were three newcomers - Ava, Eloise, and Eleanor - which took the spots of Ada, Cora, and Amelia.

Arlo, Leo and Levi are also newcomers to the boys' list.

Surprisingly, though, Archie has dropped out of the top 10 - despite it being the name of Meghan and Harry's first baby.

