The most popular baby names of 2020 revealed - with Asher topping the list for boys

27 April 2020, 12:41

The most popular baby names of the year have been revealed (stock images)
The most popular baby names of the year so far have been revealed.

Asher, Eloise and Ava are among the most popular baby names of 2020 so far, and there are a number of newcomers on this year's list of popular monikers.

A study conducted by Nameberry looked at names given to babies born this year, and found the most popular given to both boys and girls.

Asher and Luna are the most popular names of 2020 (stock image)
Luna - which is the name of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter - topped the list for girls names.

Newcomer Asher has overtaken Milo as the most popular boys name of the year.

On the list of girls' names, there are three newcomers - Ava, Eloise, and Eleanor - which took the spots of Ada, Cora, and Amelia.

Arlo, Leo and Levi are also newcomers to the boys' list.

Surprisingly, though, Archie has dropped out of the top 10 - despite it being the name of Meghan and Harry's first baby.

The most popular names for baby boys and girls are as follows:

Most popular girls' names

Luna

Aurora

Maeve

Olivia

Isla

Ava

Charlotte

Ophelia

Eloise

Eleanor

There are a number of new additions to the list (stock image)
Most popular boys' names

Asher

Milo

Oliver

Levi

Silas

Atticus

Theodore

Jasper

Leo

Arlo

