The most popular baby names of 2020 revealed - with Asher topping the list for boys
27 April 2020, 12:41
The most popular baby names of the year so far have been revealed.
Asher, Eloise and Ava are among the most popular baby names of 2020 so far, and there are a number of newcomers on this year's list of popular monikers.
A study conducted by Nameberry looked at names given to babies born this year, and found the most popular given to both boys and girls.
Luna - which is the name of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter - topped the list for girls names.
Newcomer Asher has overtaken Milo as the most popular boys name of the year.
On the list of girls' names, there are three newcomers - Ava, Eloise, and Eleanor - which took the spots of Ada, Cora, and Amelia.
Arlo, Leo and Levi are also newcomers to the boys' list.
Surprisingly, though, Archie has dropped out of the top 10 - despite it being the name of Meghan and Harry's first baby.
The most popular names for baby boys and girls are as follows:
Most popular girls' names
Luna
Aurora
Maeve
Olivia
Isla
Ava
Charlotte
Ophelia
Eloise
Eleanor
Most popular boys' names
Asher
Milo
Oliver
Levi
Silas
Atticus
Theodore
Jasper
Leo
Arlo
