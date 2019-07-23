From William to Ella, the naughtiest baby names have been revealed

The naughtiest kids names have been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

A study has revealed which names are considered the 'naughtiest' - all based on school behaviour.

If you're struggling to settle on a name for your newborn, maybe you should take this list of the worst behaving children's names into consideration.

According to a study by School Stickers, the naughtiest children's names have been determined.

The naughtiest kids in the country have been listed. Picture: Getty

They looked at 63,000 school children and worked out the the names of the worst behaved boys and girls.

The top 10 naughty boys' names are as follows:

Joseph

Cameron

William

Jake

Joshua

We wonder what this cheeky tot's name is? Picture: Getty

Jamie

Lewis

Benjamin

Ethan

Luke

The Duke of Cambridge, Spiderman star Jake Gyllenhaall and Lewis Capaldi are amongst the naughtiest boys around apparently - we wonder what they were like in school?

And all the cheeky misbehaving girls are:

Ella

Bethany

Eleanor

Olivia

Laura

Holly

Courtney

Amber

Caitlin

Jade

Holly Willoughby, Love Island's Amber Davies and singer Ella Eyre are all up there as the worst behaved girls at school.

If you were thinking of naming your kids one of these then you'll have your hands full...