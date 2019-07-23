From William to Ella, the naughtiest baby names have been revealed
23 July 2019, 15:27
A study has revealed which names are considered the 'naughtiest' - all based on school behaviour.
If you're struggling to settle on a name for your newborn, maybe you should take this list of the worst behaving children's names into consideration.
According to a study by School Stickers, the naughtiest children's names have been determined.
They looked at 63,000 school children and worked out the the names of the worst behaved boys and girls.
The top 10 naughty boys' names are as follows:
Joseph
Cameron
William
Jake
Joshua
Jamie
Lewis
Benjamin
Ethan
Luke
The Duke of Cambridge, Spiderman star Jake Gyllenhaall and Lewis Capaldi are amongst the naughtiest boys around apparently - we wonder what they were like in school?
And all the cheeky misbehaving girls are:
Ella
Bethany
Eleanor
Olivia
Laura
Holly
Courtney
Amber
Caitlin
Jade
Holly Willoughby, Love Island's Amber Davies and singer Ella Eyre are all up there as the worst behaved girls at school.
If you were thinking of naming your kids one of these then you'll have your hands full...