The UK's most popular fashion and beauty-inspired baby names - from Chanel to Nivea
8 July 2020, 15:36 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 15:37
Looking for some baby name inspiration? These are the most popular fashion-inspired baby names in the UK.
A new study has looked at the most popular baby names based on fashion labels and beauty brands.
The research - carried out by jewellerybox - found that the most popular of these in the UK include Chanel, Dior and Armani for girls - and Valentine, Salvatore and Kenzo for boys.
See below for the full lists, including the number of babies given each name between 2000 and 2018 in the UK.
Most popular fashion-inspired girls' names
1) Chanel
No. of babies: 1,349
2) Armani
No. of babies: 336
3) Dior
No. of babies: 196
4) Dolce
No. of babies: 105
5) Estee
No. of babies: 53
6) Omega
No. of babies: 10
7) Yves
No. of babies: 7
8) Nivea
No. of babies: 3
Most popular fashion-inspired boys' names
1) Valentino
No. of babies: 573
2) Kenzo
No. of babies: 443
3) Armani
No. of babies: 368
4) Salvatore
No. of babies: 149
5) Cavalli
No. of babies: 105
6) Dior
No. of babies: 55
7) Yves
No. of babies: 50
8) Klein
No. of babies: 10
This research comes soon after the most popular baby names of 2019 were revealed.
BabyCentre released the top 100 names for both boys and girls of the year - the number one most popular being Olivia for girls and Muhammed for boys.
A number of trends in naming were also apparent - with the research suggesting that a rise in eco-consciousness being behind 'plant-inspired names' like Forrest, Eden, Ivy, Rowan, and Willow.
Olivia is the top girls' name for the second year in a row - but Muhammed, which came in eighth last year, has risen up the list.
More unusual names like Simba, and Nala also made the top 100.
