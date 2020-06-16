Married couple waiting for children 'didn't realise they had to have sex to make a baby'

The story was detailed in new book Handle With Care. Picture: Mirror Books

A new book written by a nurse and health visitor has detailed the encounters she's had with members of the public over the years.

A married couple who waited 'some years' for children didn't realise they needed to have sex, a new book has claimed.

Rachael Hearson, 59, who has been a nurse and health visitor for 40 years, revealed that she once worked with a couple who didn't know how to make babies.

The book was written by health visitor Rachael Hearson. Picture: Mirror Books

Speaking ahead of the release of her book Handle With Care: Confessions of an NHS Health Visitor, she told the Mirror: "They had been married for some years but children 'hadn't come along'. The GP deduced they didn't know how to make babies, and it was my job to ensure they did!

"They genuinely thought babies arrived as a result of simply 'being married' and had no clue. Teaching someone about sex is quite a responsibility. But within a couple of visits, the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other."

Rachael also detailed how she once unwittingly visited a brother during a check on an 18-month-old child.

She said: "I was carrying the obligatory scales and assorted toys when I knocked at the door.







The couple thought that children would arrive after they got married (stock image). Picture: Getty

"I was ushered through to the kitchen, where I passed by the parlour room on the left, generally used as a dining room in the other terraced houses on the street. This one, however, was clearly 'the boudoir' occupied by a double bed and a couple 'at it'."

Rachael did add that the child seemed to be 'loved and happy', saying: "I have visited much worse, believe me."

