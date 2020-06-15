Stacey Solomon 'embarrassed' to reveal DIY hair dye results that covered up grey roots

15 June 2020, 12:12

Stacey shared her dyeing journey with fans
Stacey shared her dyeing journey with fans. Picture: Instagram

The star got fed up with her roots in lockdown and decided to tackle to problem herself.

Stacey Solomon always looks fab and she's been keeping us entertained with her home life content on her social media accounts during lockdown.

The star, 30, showed everyone yesterday how she merged her home hacking skills with her hair, as she braved the packet dye instead of waiting for her professional hairdresser.

Mum-of-three Stacey touched up her grey roots at home and admitted she was 'embarrassed' to show fans.

Speaking to her 3.4 million fans, Stacey explained she wasn't able visit a hairdresser due to lockdown restrictions and took matters into her own hands.

Posting a video to her Instagram stories, the Loose Women panellist wore a towel around her head, confessing she was scared to reveal the finished product.

She wrote: "Just dyed my hair from a packet, I just couldn't go any longer with the roots... I can't tell if it's a disaster yet, I'll let you know once I've dried it."

Stacey shared the picture on her Instagram
Stacey shared the picture on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Stacey's hair looked great afterwards!
Stacey's hair looked great afterwards! Picture: Instagram

Stacey continued: "Okay here we go... I'm slightly embarrassed of this picture but it's the truth. 30 and in the grey club."

Then Stacey shared her 'after' picture of her freshly dyed locks, saying: "It's soooo much better... it hasn't covered ALL of my greys but most of them are gone.

"I followed the instructions on the box exactly. I'm so relieved and actually really pleased with the result.

"I still can't wait to get it done properly though."

If this doesn't prove that box dye can do a good job, we don't know what will!

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left in hysterics on This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in This Morning chaos with guest no show and technical blunders

This Morning

Peter Andre reached out to Katie Price on Junior's birthday

Peter Andre says he's friends with ex Katie Price as they reconnect for Junior's 15th birthday
Holly Willoughby's skirt is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: Where to get her green check skirt from LK Bennett
Adele made a tearful tribute to the Grenfell victims

Adele makes emotional Grenfell anniversary tribute in rare public appearance
The Nasty Nick argument will be shown on Sunday's episode

Craig Phillips reveals he and Nasty Nick are on good terms and he recently visited him in Australia

Trending on Heart

The gel will transform things for parents with teething babies

Parents dub Home Bargains £3.99 teething gel a 'lifesaver' for young babies

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has challenged This Morning viewers

Martin Lewis reveals how you can save hundreds with his ‘5 minute direct debit challenge’

This Morning

Joe Swash took on The Beast on The Chase's Celebrity Special

The Chase fans shocked as Mark Labbett 'crumbled' and Joe Swash wins £120,000

TV & Movies

Hundreds of people queued outside Primark on Monday morning

Hundreds queue outside Primark as shops open in England for first time since lockdown

Lifestyle

The weather is taking a turn for the worse

UK weather: Heavy rain and thunderstorms to batter Britain bringing end to heatwave

Lifestyle

There are more options for families in lockdown from today

Family day out ideas you can finally go on from TODAY as lockdown eases

Lifestyle