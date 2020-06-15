Parents dub Home Bargains £3.99 teething gel a 'lifesaver' for young babies

The gel will transform things for parents with teething babies. Picture: Getty

A savvy mum has revealed her great find which has made the world of a difference to hers many other parents' teething children.

Any new parent will be able to relate to the struggle of calming down a young baby who is going through the teething phase (usually at around six months old).

Well a bargain-hunting parent has shared her exciting new find that's perfect for calming down teething babies, who as we know, can be incredibly restless.

READ MORE: Incredible video shows we've been cleaning our oven doors all wrong

Teething is very painful for babies. Picture: Getty

The mum, who is a member of the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK has found a product that's available on the high street and will set you back less than £4.

Sharing in the group, the parent revealed that she can grab the teething gel in question from Home Bargains - a strong favourite among the bargain hunters of the group - for only £3.99.

The product is a right barg. Picture: Home Bargains

She wrote: "Ashtons & Parsons Teething gel with a gum massaging applicator.

"Home bargains £3.99 I've never seen them before so thought I would share as the powders are amazing."[sic].

A description of the Astons & Parsons Teething gel says: "Rapidly forms an invisible film which helps to prevent gums from the pain and discomfort associated with teething."

The post went down a treat with thousands liking the suggestion, amassing an impressive 5,900 comments.

And if you're nowhere near a Home Bargain, you don't need to worry as it's also available from a number of online sites such as Boots and Amazon,.