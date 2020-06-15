Parents dub Home Bargains £3.99 teething gel a 'lifesaver' for young babies

15 June 2020, 13:31

The gel will transform things for parents with teething babies
The gel will transform things for parents with teething babies. Picture: Getty

A savvy mum has revealed her great find which has made the world of a difference to hers many other parents' teething children.

Any new parent will be able to relate to the struggle of calming down a young baby who is going through the teething phase (usually at around six months old).

Well a bargain-hunting parent has shared her exciting new find that's perfect for calming down teething babies, who as we know, can be incredibly restless.

Teething is very painful for babies
Teething is very painful for babies. Picture: Getty

The mum, who is a member of the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK has found a product that's available on the high street and will set you back less than £4.

Sharing in the group, the parent revealed that she can grab the teething gel in question from Home Bargains - a strong favourite among the bargain hunters of the group - for only £3.99.

The product is a right barg
The product is a right barg. Picture: Home Bargains

She wrote: "Ashtons & Parsons Teething gel with a gum massaging applicator.

"Home bargains £3.99 I've never seen them before so thought I would share as the powders are amazing."[sic].

A description of the Astons & Parsons Teething gel says: "Rapidly forms an invisible film which helps to prevent gums from the pain and discomfort associated with teething."

The post went down a treat with thousands liking the suggestion, amassing an impressive 5,900 comments.

And if you're nowhere near a Home Bargain, you don't need to worry as it's also available from a number of online sites such as Boots and Amazon,.

