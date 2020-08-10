Phillip Schofield returns to filming The Cube as he shares behind-the-scenes pictures

The Cube will be returning to TV very soon. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield/ITV

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield is returning to host the new series of The Cube, five years after it last aired.

The Cube is set to make a big return soon, and Phillip Schofield has already teased some behind-the-scenes information.

The popular gameshow last aired on ITV back in 2015, but is now back with a bigger cash prize and more challenging tasks.

This week, the This Morning presenter, 58, started filming the new series, sharing some pictures from behind-the-scenes on his Instagram story.

Phillip Schofield looked ecstatic to return to The Cube. Picture: Phillip Schofield/Instagram

Posting a picture of the cube, Phillip wrote: "Well hello my cuboid friend, I’ve missed you."

Another picture was captioned with: "This is going to be a fun week! The Cube returns. On telly soon."

The announcement that the show was returning to TV came last month, as ITV confirmed the exciting news.

The Cube hasn't been on TV for five years now, but will be making a big return. Picture: ITV

At the time, Phil said: "The Cube is such a cracking format but with the players now in teams and a whopping million-pound prize fund, it now means this high-pressure environment has just got tougher.

"I can’t wait to be reunited with the legendary Perspex Cube!"

The reboot of the game show will see two-player games as well as one, and will also have a huge cash prize of £1million.

The new series of The Cube will see two players take part and a £1million cash prize. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

The Cube first aired in 2009 and ran for nine series, quickly becoming one of the most nerve-racking game shows on TV.

The show would see contestants step into a four-metre square cube where they would have to complete challenges designed to test their concentration and memory.

With each round, and the further the contestants got to the prize money, the more difficult the challenge and the more stressful the conditions would become in The Cube.

Contestants are given nine lives, but when they're gone, the game is over.

A release date for the new series of The Cube is yet to be released.

