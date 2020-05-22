Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left stunned as This Morning caller reveals she's breaking lockdown rules for her birthday

22 May 2020, 08:16 | Updated: 22 May 2020, 08:21

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This Morning viewers joined presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in their shock as the woman defiantly told them her plans to visit her sister's house.

This Morning's Holly and Phil were left stunned when one caller told them she was planning on breaking lockdown rules for her birthday.

The woman called the show for their daily advice segment, and told the presenters she was planning to go over to her sister's house for dinner and the stay the night in order to celebrate.

READ MORE: Hairdresser breaking lockdown rules by still working branded 'selfish' by This Morning viewers

Calling in to the show, the woman told the presenters: "It's my birthday tomorrow and I'm going to go over to my sister's, and she's going to cook me dinner."

The caller, who went by the name 'Emma', shocked the This Morning presenters when she revealed her news
The caller, who went by the name 'Emma', shocked the This Morning presenters when she revealed her news. Picture: ITV

She said: "She lives alone, I live alone, so her house is big enough that was can actually socially distance in her home, so I don't really see there's any issue."

A stunned Holly told the woman: "Well, lockdown states that you can meet one other person outside, so you are definitely flouting the rules by doing this, even if you are socially distanced under a roof."

The caller explained that while she and her sister both live alone and haven't been seeing anyone else, they have been out of the house to supermarkets.

The woman was sure she was going to break the rules for her birthday
The woman was sure she was going to break the rules for her birthday. Picture: ITV

Despite Holly and Phil's advice, the woman was still defiant she will be following through with her plans.

Phillip told her: "Well, nothing we say is going to change your mind because you are going, I can tell by the tone in your voice."

The presenters tried to convince her to do something else for her birthday, but she was sure about breaking the regulations
The presenters tried to convince her to do something else for her birthday, but she was sure about breaking the regulations. Picture: ITV

This Morning viewers were also left shocked at the woman's admission, with some labelling her 'selfish' for breaking the lockdown rules.

One person tweeted: "Emma’ phoning in to #ThisMorning to admit that she’s going to go and stay the night with her sister for her birthday is ultimate levels of stupidity. Oh... and she’s more worried about her sister having couscous than Covid-19. It beggars belief."

Another wrote: "I'd call her selfish. That's the problem with this country, me me me me me."

A third commented: "Why ring if you're not going to listen to the advice given and still break the rules."

READ MORE: Emmerdale return to filming as they record six new episodes of characters in lockdown

