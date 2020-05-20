Hairdresser breaking lockdown rules by still working branded 'selfish' by This Morning viewers

By Alice Dear

A hairdresser and one of her 15 clients appeared on This Morning today to explain why they are still meeting for haircuts, despite the lockdown measures.

On March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK was going into lockdown, which meant the closure of hairdressers across the nation.

While some lockdown measures have been eased recently, the instructions for hair salons and hairdressers are still the same – stay closed.

However, one woman has continued to give 15 of her clients haircuts during the lockdown, breaking the regulations set out by the Government.

The hairdresser – who used a fake name to hide her identity – Jane, appeared on the This Morning during Wednesday's show with one of her clients, Kate – who was also using a false name.

The hairdresser and her client kept their identities private for the interview. Picture: ITV

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to the pair through video call, where Jane said she had continued to see 15 of her clients to "help keep a roof over her head".

Kate, on the other hand, said she has continued to see Jane to have her hair cut as the lockdown measures were affecting her mental health.

Talking to Holly and Phil, Jane – who is a single mum of two, with one disabled child – said that she did look into other options such as Universal Credit, but she said that the money would not cover her bills.

She also added she didn't want to take out a loan as she didn't want to add to her already existing debt.

Phillip Schofield asked the hairdresser whether she was being irresponsible for breaking lockdown measures. Picture: ITV

Kate revealed that when Jane cut's her hair, she leaves every door open so she can walk through to where she is doing the appointment, they both shower before and after the appointment, and both wear protective garments such as masks, gloves and aprons.

Jane said that while she is still seeing 15 of her clients, she makes sure they all live alone and are not going out as a condition.

However, Holly was quick to point out that while they might not be leaving the house, she is, to see her other 14 clients.

Jane's client, Kate, said her mental health improved when she visited the hairdresser. Picture: ITV

Speaking of seeing her hairdresser and friend, Kate said: "I thought long and hard about it.

"First of all, she's a friend of mine. I was aware of the situation she was in.

"I, myself, was feeling incredibly low, depressed and anxious, I was missing my family, I was in lockdown.

"We talked about it for quite a while and decided to take the best precautions we could to make sure the risks were as low as possible."

She added: "My tutoring had dried up, I couldn't see my family, I couldn't settle to do anything, because I was so anxious.

"I know it's trivial to say it, I've got these terrible grey roots coming through, which I know is a minor thing when people are dying and that, but I think mental health is in someways just as important as physical health."

Holly Willoughby was quick to point out that while Jane's clients weren't leaving the house, she was, to see multiple clients. Picture: ITV

This Morning viewers were quick to brand the pair 'selfish' after the interview, as they condemned them for breaking lockdown rules.

One person commented on Twitter: "So irresponsible and they actually think they’re being safe because they’re wearing masks?! She’s going in and out of 15 clients homes... so selfish."

Another added: "Getting your hair done during lockdown is not a necessity. Everyone is struggling mentally. Why hide your faces, if you aren't ashamed of what you're doing?! #ThisMorning."

A third said: "I’m finding this hairdresser and her clients on #ThisMorning incredibly selfish. They can’t even show themselves so obviously know how wrong what they are doing is."

