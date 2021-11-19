Meghan Markle shares rare glimpse of son Archie on Ellen interview

19 November 2021, 10:01 | Updated: 19 November 2021, 10:16

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Duchess of Sussex shared a rare photo of her son Archie during her surprise interview with Ellen Degeneres.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Meghan Markle shared an adorable new photo of her two-year-old son Archie during her chat with Ellen Degeneres.

The photo shows the toddler, who is wearing a pair of yellow Peppa Pig Wellington boots, feeding the chickens at their LA home.

She and husband Prince Harry welcomed baby Archie into the world on May 6 2019, and he has only been seen in public a few times since then.

The adorable photo shows Archie feeding the chickens
The adorable photo shows Archie feeding the chickens. Picture: Ellen

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan revealed that Archie's little sister Lilibet, who is five months old, has started teething.

She told Ellen that she was looking for "anything to relieve" Lilibet's teething pain, to which Ellen jokingly replied: "Tequila, anything."

To this, Meghan said:: "That’s Auntie Ellen for you", prompting Ellen to reply: "That’s why I don’t have kids."

Meghan discussed her family during an appearance on The Ellen Show
Meghan discussed her family during an appearance on The Ellen Show. Picture: Ellen

And speaking about life at her new home with husband Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet, Meghan said that they were "just happy" with life.

Meghan also spoke about her previous Hollywood auditions, telling Ellen: "So I had this very old Ford Explore Sport and at a certain point the key stopped working on the driver's side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door so after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, pull the door shut behind me and crawl all over my seats to get out. That's how I would come to and fro."

