Meghan Markle shares rare update on Lilibet in surprise interview with Ellen

18 November 2021, 12:48 | Updated: 18 November 2021, 14:38

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Meghan Markle discussed her daughter Lilibet in a recent interview with Ellen Degeneres.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Meghan Markle has shared a rare update on her daughter Lilibet, revealing that the five-month-old has started teething.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about her youngest child during a surprise interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, on which she opened up about family life.

This is Meghan's second major interview since moving to the US with Prince Harry, the first being with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

Meghan Markle revealed five-month-old Lilibet has started teething
Meghan Markle revealed five-month-old Lilibet has started teething. Picture: Ellen

In a brief preview clip from the interview, Meghan said she was looking for "anything to relieve" Lilibet's teething pain, to which Ellen joked: "Tequila, anything."

Meghan then replied: "That’s Auntie Ellen for you", to which Ellen said: "That’s why I don’t have kids."

And speaking about life at her new home with husband Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet, Meghan said that they were "just happy" with life.

Meghan spoke to Ellen about her family life
Meghan spoke to Ellen about her family life. Picture: Ellen

A preview of the interview also shows Meghan speak about her old Hollywood auditions.

She said: "So I had this very old Ford Explore Sport and at a certain point the key stopped working on the driver's side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door so after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, pull the door shut behind me and crawl all over my seats to get out. That's how I would come to and fro."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Royal Family: Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall pictured visiting the Great Sphinx during Egypt trip

UK & World

Liverpool terror attack: Emad al Swealmeen formally identified as person killed in hospital blast

UK & World

Investors put FTSE pay chiefs on notice over post-pandemic rewards

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Christmas markets are back, and this is your chance to review some of the biggest ones in Europe

Dream job lets you drink mulled wine and review Christmas markets

Christmas

Some Married at First Sight Australia stars fell out after the show

The Married at First Sight Australia feuds that happened AFTER the show

TV & Movies

Frankie and Wayne Bridge have been together for ten years

Inside Frankie and husband Wayne Bridge’s marriage: From how they met to their wedding day

Celebrities

A bride and groom are charging to attend their wedding

Bride and groom charge guests £110 to attend wedding claiming they’re ‘not rich’

Lifestyle

Sam Carraro and Bryce Ruthven argued on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: Inside Sam Carraro and Bryce Ruthven’s feud

TV & Movies

Snow could be heading for the UK this month

UK weather: Snow expected next week as temperatures drop in Arctic blast
Cheryl has shared an emotional montage of Sarah Harding

Cheryl shares emotional tribute to Sarah Harding on Girls Aloud star’s 40th birthday

Celebrities

Are you ready to spot November's full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon?

Full 'Beaver Moon' and lunar eclipse to light up skies today and tomorrow

Lifestyle

Black Friday has come early

When is Black Friday 2021? Key dates and best deals and offers to look out for

Shopping

Joe Exotic is known as the 'Tiger King'

When does Joe Exotic get out of prison?

TV & Movies

The pregnancy test gets results using just saliva

There's now a pregnancy test you don't have to pee on

Lifestyle

The perfect gift guide for your siblings

Christmas gift guide 2021: The best presents to get your sibling this year

Christmas

Danny Miller has quit Emmerdale after 13 years

Danny Miller quits Emmerdale after 13 years ahead of I'm A Celebrity stint

TV & Movies

The first Harry Potter film was released in 2001

Who will feature in the Harry Potter reunion?

TV & Movies

Grease productions have been cancelled in Australia

Schools cancel Grease production after students complain it's 'offensive'

TV & Movies