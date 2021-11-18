Meghan Markle shares rare update on Lilibet in surprise interview with Ellen

By Polly Foreman

Meghan Markle discussed her daughter Lilibet in a recent interview with Ellen Degeneres.

Meghan Markle has shared a rare update on her daughter Lilibet, revealing that the five-month-old has started teething.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about her youngest child during a surprise interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, on which she opened up about family life.

This is Meghan's second major interview since moving to the US with Prince Harry, the first being with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

Meghan Markle revealed five-month-old Lilibet has started teething. Picture: Ellen

In a brief preview clip from the interview, Meghan said she was looking for "anything to relieve" Lilibet's teething pain, to which Ellen joked: "Tequila, anything."

Meghan then replied: "That’s Auntie Ellen for you", to which Ellen said: "That’s why I don’t have kids."

And speaking about life at her new home with husband Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet, Meghan said that they were "just happy" with life.

Meghan spoke to Ellen about her family life. Picture: Ellen

A preview of the interview also shows Meghan speak about her old Hollywood auditions.

She said: "So I had this very old Ford Explore Sport and at a certain point the key stopped working on the driver's side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door so after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, pull the door shut behind me and crawl all over my seats to get out. That's how I would come to and fro."