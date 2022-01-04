Little girl gets a letter from Windsor Castle after dressing up as the Queen
A young girl received a letter from Windsor Castle after dressing with as the Queen with her corgis for Halloween.
An adorable one-year-old girl from the US received a letter from Windsor Castle after dressing up as the Queen for Halloween.
Jalayne Sutherland, who lives in Ohio, donned a white wig, adorable double-breasted overcoat with a matching hat, and wore pearls round her neck. She also posed alongside two Corgis.
Her mother Katelyn Sutherland decided to send a photograph to the Queen on a whim - and was shocked to receive a reply.
She said: "The biggest inspiration for the outfit was the fact that our dogs are our daughter's best friends.
"We wanted to do something where they could all be included together. We are most definitely fans of the Royal family and truly admire how the Queen walks by faith."
Katelyn said her outfit was met with a great deal of praise when she took her out trick or treating, adding: "While walking around on Halloween we received many, many compliments but my favourite reactions were when people bowed to her
or did the royal wave and said, ‘Your Majesty!’”
A letter was sent to her from the Queen's lady in waiting, Hon Marry Morrison, which read: "The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed.
"Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit.
"Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have."