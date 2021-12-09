Queen gives glimpse of previously unseen photo with great-grandchildren

9 December 2021

The Queen gave a glimpse on an unseen photo
The Queen gave a glimpse on an unseen photo. Picture: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth has revealed a previously unseen photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte this week.

The Queen revealed a never-before-seen photo of her great-grandchildren during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

On Wednesday, the monarch presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with The Queen’s Medal for Music.

But as she welcomed him to Windsor, royal fans spotted a sweet photo in the background which was being partly blocked by her handbag.

The Queen presented Thomas Trotter with The Queen’s Medal for Music
The Queen presented Thomas Trotter with The Queen’s Medal for Music. Picture: Getty Images
The Queen revealed an unseen photo of her grandkids
The Queen revealed an unseen photo of her grandkids. Picture: Getty Images

The portrait sees herself posing with the late Prince Philip alongside some of their great-grandchildren.

Little Princess Charlotte seems to be on her knee, while Prince George is standing behind them and Isla Phillips - daughter of Peter Phillips - is by her side.

Mia Tindall - who is the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall - is sitting in the middle of the Queen and Philip, while Peter's other daughter Savannah Phillips is standing beside Philip.

It seems to have been taken a few years ago as little Prince Louis is not in the photo, neither do Princess Eugenie's son August, Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna and Zara’s son Lucas.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet are also not in the photo.

Elsewhere on the table, another photo of the Queen and Philip can be seen with their great-grandchildren at Balmoral in 2018.

It was taken by Kate Middleton and released by the Royal Family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

This comes after the Queen attended the christening of 9-month-old August and 8-month-old Lucas last month at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park.

Following health issues, she was well enough to attend the joint christening and sat alongside other members of the royal family.

The Queen was pictured leaving Windsor Castle last month
The Queen was pictured leaving Windsor Castle last month. Picture: Alamy

There were concerns that the 95-year-old may be too unwell to attend the celebration after a sprained back caused her to miss last week's Remembrance Sunday event.

Commentator Penny Junor told the Metro: “I’ve never heard of two royal babies being christened together like this."

"The Queen is very spiritual, a christening is a very important occasion for the head of the Church of England and being there will be of great importance to her.

“She’s very fond of Zara and Mike, and Eugenie too.”

