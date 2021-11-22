Queen delighted as she attends joint royal baby christening after health issues

The queen attended two royal christenings this weekend. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

By Heart reporter

The Queen was able to see her great-grandsons' christened this weekend after suffering with back strain.

Following health issues, the Queen was well enough to attend the joint christening of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's sons on Sunday.

She joined other members of the royal family at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor and was pictured leaving her home.

There were concerns that the 95-year-old may be too unwell to attend the celebration after a sprained back caused her to miss last week's Remembrance Sunday event.

The Queen was pictured leaving Windsor Castle on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Commentator Penny Junor told the Metro: “I’ve never heard of two royal babies being christened together like this."

"The Queen is very spiritual, a christening is a very important occasion for the head of the Church of England and being there will be of great importance to her.

“She’s very fond of Zara and Mike, and Eugenie too.”

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack were also pictured on their way to the event.

They welcomed their first child together on 9 February and named him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Zara and Mike welcomed their third child together, Lucas, on 21 March.

Princess Eugenie was pictures arriving at her son's christening. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, it was confirmed by the palace last weekend that the Queen wouldn't be attending the Remembrance Sunday Service due to injury.

A statement released at the time read: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be ablate attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

"As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty's behalf by The Prince of Wales."

Her Majesty also recently cancelled planned trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland for the COP26 summit following doctor's advice.

But last week Prince Charles provided an update on his mum’s health when confirmed the Queen is 'alright' but that 'it's not quite as easy as it used to be'.

He was asked about the monarch’s health while at an event in Jordan, following the news she had pulled of the Remembrance Sunday Service after spraining her back.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "She's alright thank you very much.

"Once you get to 95, it's not quite as easy as it used to be. It's bad enough at 73."

Princess Eugenie's mum, Sarah Ferguson, also shared some good news about the Queen’s health.

Speaking to French magazine Paris Match, 62-year-old Sarah said: "She is doing well. She is my icon. When I see her, I pinch myself to remind myself how lucky I am. She is an extraordinary woman."