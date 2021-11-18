Prince Charles says the Queen is 'alright' but 'it's not as easy as it used to be'

18 November 2021, 10:34

Prince Charles has spoken about his mother's health
Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Prince Charles spoke about the Queen's health during an interview at an event in Jordan.

Prince Charles has confirmed the Queen is 'alright' but that 'it's not quite as easy as it used to be'.

He was asked about his mother's health while at an event in Jordan, following the news she had pulled of the Remembrance Sunday Service after spraining her back.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "She's alright thank you very much.

"Once you get to 95, it's not quite as easy as it used to be. It's bad enough at 73."

Prince Charles spoke about his mother's health while on a trip to Jordan
Picture: Getty

It was confirmed by the palace at the weekend that the Queen wouldn't be attending the Remembrance Sunday Service due to injury.

A statement read: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be ablate attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

Prince Charles filled in for the Queen at the service on Sunday
Picture: Getty

"As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty's behalf by The Prince of Wales."

This came soon after Her Majesty cancelled planned trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland for the COP26 summit following doctor's advice.

It was reported that the injury was unrelated to this.

