The Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip with poignant detail in Christmas Day speech

The Queen has tributed her late husband. Picture: Alamy

For her Christmas Day speech, The Queen is wearing a secret nod to her late husband Prince Philip.

The Queen is set to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late husband in a moving speech.

Ahead of her first Christmas since Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99, a photograph has been released by Buckingham Palace.

The photo shows the Queen sitting behind a desk in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

The Queen will be reflecting on her life with Prince Philip in her Christmas Day speech. Picture: Alamy

She is seated next to a framed picture of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh taken in 2007 at Broadlands country house, Hampshire, to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary.

The monarch, 95, can also be seen wearing a sentimental sapphire brooch.

She first wore the beautiful piece of jewellery on her honeymoon back in 1947, and then again for her diamond wedding anniversary.

Sapphires are associated with romantic love, representing fidelity and romantic devotion.

This year, The Queen’s Christmas Day message is expected to be even more personal as she tributes her husband of 73 years.

A senior palace source said the address would be “a particularly personal one this year, as the monarch prepares to spend her first festive period since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Last year, the monarch spent her last Christmas with Prince Philip alone at Windsor Castle due to Covid restrictions.

The Duke sadly passed away in April 2021, while coronavirus rules at the time meant The Queen had to sit alone for his funeral service in St George’s Chapel.

Buckingham Palace recently announced that a memorial service for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place at Westminster Abbey in the spring next year.

The Queen had to sit on her own at Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: Alamy

There has been some joy for the royals this year, after The Queen welcomed four great-grandchildren.

Princess Eugenie welcomed son August, Zara Tindall gave birth to Lucas, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet, and Princess Beatrice gave birth to daughter Sienna.

And the Queen is set to be surrounded by her family over the festive period, as Prince Charles and Camilla confirmed they will join the monarch for Christmas dinner at Windsor.

It is thought Prince William and Kate Middleton will host her parents Michael and Carol at their home in Norfolk.