Prince Harry's touching nod to Princess Diana in family Christmas card

Prince Harry gave a sweet nod to Princess Diana. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski/Alamy

By Heart reporter

The Duke of Sussex made a nod to his mother in this latest Christmas card with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry has made a sweet tribute to his late mum Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle shared their 2021 Christmas card on Thursday, which also features the first glimpse of six-month-old Lilibet.

While 37-year-old Harry has his arm round two-year-old Archie, a flash of his beaded bracelet can be seen on his wrist.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their 2021 Christmas card. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski

It's believed the dad-of-two acquired it during a trip to Africa, shortly after his mum Princess Diana passed away.

Harry is rarely seen without the bracelet and wore it when he was at school in Eaton and when Archie was born in 2019.

Princess Diana regularly visited Africa and Prince Harry has continued to champion the same causes his mother fought for.

In a past interview, he said: "I first came [to Africa] in 1997, straight after my mum died.

"My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags — we were going to Africa to get away from it all."

Princess Diana visited an explosive site in Huambo. Picture: Alamy

In 1997, Diana highlighted the issue of landmines when she walked through an area in Huambo which was being cleared of explosives.

In 2018, Prince Harry visited the same site his mother had been pictured on, which has now been called 'Princess Diana Street'.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess completed a royal tour of Africa and Harry visited Huambo Orthopaedic Centre, which has also been renamed after Diana.

As well as this, Botswana is very special to Harry and Meghan, 40, as the pair spent some time there before they got engaged in 2017.

Prince Harry visited the same site as his mother. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan shared a special message on their 2021 Christmas card, saying daughter Lili ‘made us a family’.

They wrote: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”

The card was given to the charity Team Rubicon, which shared it on their social media accounts today.

The royals added: "As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of parental leave."