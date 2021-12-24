Prince Harry's touching nod to Princess Diana in family Christmas card

24 December 2021, 07:57

Prince Harry gave a sweet nod to Princess Diana
Prince Harry gave a sweet nod to Princess Diana. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski/Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Duke of Sussex made a nod to his mother in this latest Christmas card with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince Harry has made a sweet tribute to his late mum Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle shared their 2021 Christmas card on Thursday, which also features the first glimpse of six-month-old Lilibet.

While 37-year-old Harry has his arm round two-year-old Archie, a flash of his beaded bracelet can be seen on his wrist.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their 2021 Christmas card
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their 2021 Christmas card. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski

It's believed the dad-of-two acquired it during a trip to Africa, shortly after his mum Princess Diana passed away.

Harry is rarely seen without the bracelet and wore it when he was at school in Eaton and when Archie was born in 2019.

Princess Diana regularly visited Africa and Prince Harry has continued to champion the same causes his mother fought for.

In a past interview, he said: "I first came [to Africa] in 1997, straight after my mum died.

"My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags — we were going to Africa to get away from it all."

Princess Diana visited an explosive site in Huambo
Princess Diana visited an explosive site in Huambo. Picture: Alamy

In 1997, Diana highlighted the issue of landmines when she walked through an area in Huambo which was being cleared of explosives.

In 2018, Prince Harry visited the same site his mother had been pictured on, which has now been called 'Princess Diana Street'.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess completed a royal tour of Africa and Harry visited Huambo Orthopaedic Centre, which has also been renamed after Diana.

As well as this, Botswana is very special to Harry and Meghan, 40, as the pair spent some time there before they got engaged in 2017.

Prince Harry visited the same site as his mother
Prince Harry visited the same site as his mother. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan shared a special message on their 2021 Christmas card, saying daughter Lili ‘made us a family’.

They wrote: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”

The card was given to the charity Team Rubicon, which shared it on their social media accounts today.

The royals added: "As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of parental leave."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen has tributed her late husband

The Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip with poignant detail in Christmas Day speech

More Hong Kong universities remove Tiananmen Square massacre memorials

UK & World

F1 rules must be tightened for 2022 season says Nico Rosberg after controversies of 2021

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

Maddy Hill plays Nancy Carter in EastEnders

Inside Nancy Carter actress Maddy Hill's life away from EastEnders

TV & Movies

The festive episode of The Chase was incredible

The Chase fans shocked as celebs win £140k after Shaun Wallace blunder

TV & Movies

Olly Murs has long dreamed of bringing out an album of festive hits

Olly Murs shares his dream to release a Christmas album

Christmas

Louise Thompson announced the birth of her baby in a lengthy Instagram post

Louise Thompson reveals she almost died giving birth as she announces arrival of son Leo

Celebrities

Getting children to sleep on Christmas Eve doesn't have to be a battle

These five simple tricks will get kids to sleep early on Christmas Eve

Lifestyle

Here's how to watch your favourite soap this Christmas

Christmas soap schedule: When are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale on?

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was beside himself at the record-breaking moment

Bradley Walsh in shock as The Chase contestant beats Beast in huge £101k offer

TV & Movies

A woman is furious at her ex-husband's new bride

‘My ex’s new girlfriend has asked to wear my wedding dress’

Lifestyle

This fan theory could completely change the way you see Love Actually...

Love Actually fan theory could change the way you see the affair storyline

TV & Movies

Here's everything we know about holidays this New Year

Will we be able to travel over the New Year?

Tracy Metcalfe actress Amy Walsh is pregnant

Inside Emmerdale star Amy Walsh's pregnancy with EastEnders actor

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon shared a new photo of Rose

Stacey Solomon shares adorable new Christmas photos of baby Rose

Celebrities

Will Emily in Paris return for season three? Here's what we know...

Will there be a season three of Emily in Paris? Here's what the cast have said...

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer returns on New Year's Day

The first Masked Singer UK clues as 12 new mystery celebs get into costume

TV & Movies