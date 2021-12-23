Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first photo of daughter Lilibet in family Christmas card

The Sussex family have shared their 2022 Christmas card. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski

By Heart reporter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared their 2021 Christmas card featuring daughter Lilibet and son Archie.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have delighted royal fans by sharing a photo of daughter Lilibet.

The couple welcomed their youngest child back in June, but this is the first time they have publicly posed for a photo with the tot.

The 2021 Christmas card sees Lilibet smiling at her mum as she's lifted into the air.

Harry is also laughing while two-year-old son Archie is perching on his dad’s knee with a big smile on his face.

We're grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support of our efforts to welcome Afghan families to the US. This generous donation will help the transition of families into new communities. https://t.co/vBKyU92YoF pic.twitter.com/H0DqCvJuZd — Team Rubicon (@TeamRubicon) December 23, 2021

Along with the photo, the couple have written: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”

The card was given to the charity Team Rubicon, which shared it on their social media accounts today.

Meghan and Harry also added: "As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of parental leave."

The sweet photo was taken over the summer by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at their home in California.

The Sussexes have shared their 2022 Christmas card. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski

Alexi also took the couple’s engagement photos and has said it was ‘special’ working with the couple.

He said: "This is one of those rare and special projects, that one is fortunate enough to be a part of.

"To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour.

"Anyone who has seen my #AllLoveSeries, will know that one of the greatest joys I receive from photography, is when I am able to photograph 'love' in some form or another.

"To be trusted by your subjects enough, to open themselves up and have their connection documented and translated into an image, is one of the greatest gifts a photographer can have.

"This day with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was one such joyous experience, and one that I feel extremely privileged to have been invited to capture. "