The cheeky Christmas gift Kate Middleton bought Prince Harry

17 December 2021, 14:14

The Duchess of Cambridge showed her great sense of humour during a Christmas with the Royal Family in 2011
The Duchess of Cambridge showed her great sense of humour during a Christmas with the Royal Family in 2011. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

We can only imagine what the Queen thought when she saw Prince Harry open this gift from Kate Middleton.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas is a big occasion for the Royal Family, and a special time for the Queen to be reunited with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Most years, the Monarch has the family stay at her Sandringham Estate, where they eat Christmas dinner, play festive games and exchange gifts.

The royals are said to be very keen on joke presents, and Kate Middleton proved she was not an exception in 2011 when she joined Prince William's family for the festivities.

In fact, the Duchess of Cambridge showed that she also had a sense of humour with her Christmas gift for her brother-in-law, Harry.

Kate Middleton reportedly bought Harry a 'Grow Your Own Girlfriend' toy for Christmas
Kate Middleton reportedly bought Harry a 'Grow Your Own Girlfriend' toy for Christmas. Picture: Getty

According to multiple reports from the Mirror, the Express and Marie Claire, in 2011, Kate gave Harry a 'Grow Your Own Girlfriend' toy.

This was long before Harry had met Meghan Markle and the Duke of Sussex was single after a number of high-profile relationships.

Prince Harry is believed to have taken the joke very well
Prince Harry is believed to have taken the joke very well. Picture: Getty

What makes this story even funnier is that the Royal Family open their Christmas gifts together, and so the Queen was probably watching the whole unwrapping unfold.

Prince Harry is also said to be a fan of joke Christmas presents
Prince Harry is also said to be a fan of joke Christmas presents. Picture: Getty

We're sure Harry took the joke well as he is reportedly also a fan of a joke gift himself.

According to reports, he even gifted the Queen a shower cap one year which read 'ain't like a b***h'.

We'd love to have seen her face when she opened that!

