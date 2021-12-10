Prince William, Kate Middleton and family pose for adorable 2021 Christmas card

10 December 2021, 14:21 | Updated: 10 December 2021, 14:38

The Cambridges have shared their 2021 Christmas photo
The Cambridges have shared their 2021 Christmas photo. Picture: The Royal Family
Heart reporter

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis have released their 2021 Christmas Card.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children have released their Christmas card for 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed with Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, in the adorable photo.

It was shared to their official Instagram account alongside the caption: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card".

Royal fans rushed to share their appreciation of the photo, with one person writing: "Beautiful warm family".

Another added: "Beyond precious! So much love and joy in this picture. Thank you for sharing it with us all."

A third wrote: "Wonderful picture 😍😍the kids are growing soo fast".

According to reports, the photo was taken while the family were on holiday in Jordan, and the family are dressed in relaxed holiday atire while sitting before a sunny backdrop.

