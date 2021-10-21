Kate Middleton and Prince William share picture of rare PDA moment

21 October 2021, 10:47

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a rare moment of PDA at the Earthshot Prize Awards
Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a rare moment of PDA at the Earthshot Prize Awards. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look so loved-up in behind-the-scenes pictures from the Earthshot Prize Awards.

Kate Middleton, 39, and Prince William, 39, have shared a picture of a rare moment of PDA, and it couldn't be sweeter.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are not known as the most affectionate royals, but every now and again they treat us to a moment of intimacy.

The most recent was this week as the couple shared some behind-the-scene pictures from the Earthshot Prize Awards, which took place on Sunday, October 17.

Days after the event, Kate and William shared three black and white pictures from the event, and one in particular has tugged on the heart strings of the public.

Kate Middleton can be seen placing a loving arm around her husband's back
Kate Middleton can be seen placing a loving arm around her husband's back. Picture: Getty

The first image shows Kate and William laughing as they walk out from behind some curtains, while the second show the Duke of Cambridge backstage moments before he took to the stage.

However, it was the third and final image that really got people talking.

Kate Middleton and Prince William can be seen laughing together in another shot taken from behind-the-scenes
Kate Middleton and Prince William can be seen laughing together in another shot taken from behind-the-scenes. Picture: Getty
Prince William and Kate Middleton looked glamorous for the Earthshot Prize Awards, held on Sunday evening
Prince William and Kate Middleton looked glamorous for the Earthshot Prize Awards, held on Sunday evening. Picture: Getty

The picture is shot from the back, and shows Kate placing a loving and supportive arm around the her husband's back.

In the beautiful shot, Kate and William can be seen looking lovingly into each other's eyes.

Since the pictures have been posted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account, fans have been showering the couple with compliments.

One person wrote: "These two are relationship goals!", while another added: "Such sensitive images highlighting their commitment to the project and each other."

A third person commented on the pictures: "I love the third shot! I don’t see the Duke and Duchess. I just see a couple in love."

A brief timeline of Kate and William's romance

2001: Kate and William meet at St Andrews University

2004: Kate and William's relationship goes public

2007: Kate and William split for a short time before reuniting

2010: Kate and William announce their engagement

2011: Kate and William marry at Westminster Abbey

2013: Prince George is born

2015: Princess Charlotte is born

2018: Prince Louis is born

Read more Royal news:

