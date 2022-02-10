Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time

Prince Charles first caught the virus back in March 2020. Picture: Getty

Prince Charles was forced to pull out of a royal engagement today after catching the virus.

By Alice Dear

Prince Charles, 73, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Prince of Wales was due to attend a royal event today in Winchester, which he has had to pull out of.

A statement released from Clarence House reads: "This morning the Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating."

They added: "HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

The Prince of Wales was forced to cancel an event this morning. Picture: Getty

The future King's positive test comes after he and his wife, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, attended a reception celebrating the British Asian Trust at the British Museum.

The event was attended by around 350 people and included guests like Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Prince Charles attended an event earlier this week at the British Museum. Picture: Getty

This is the second time the royal has contracted the virus, having tested positive in March 2020.

At the time, the father of Prince William and Prince Harry isolated for seven days at his Birkhall home, located in the Scottish Balmoral Estate.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, did not catch the virus.

Prince Charles is now isolating at home. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on catching Covid-19, Charles told Sky News around the time: “I was lucky in my case... but I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through.”

He went on: “I feel particularly for those who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That, to me, is the most ghastly thing”.

