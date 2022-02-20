The Queen tests positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace announce

The Queen has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Getty

The Queen has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing 'mild cold like symptoms'.

The Queen, 95, has tested positive for Covid.

Buckingham Palace announced the news this morning, reporting that Her Majesty was experiencing some symptoms of the virus.

In a statement from the Palace, they announced: "Buckingham Palace confirm The Queen has today tested positive for covid.

"HM is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

The Queen looked in high spirits earlier this month as she returned to royal engagements. Picture: Getty

They added: "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all guidelines."

This comes just days after her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive.

After Charles tested positive for the virus, it was confirmed that he had been in contact with his mother.

It was confirmed after Prince Charles tested positive for the virus that he had been in contact with his mother. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, Her Majesty carried out her first major public engagement for three months as she invited charity workers into Sandringham House.

This fell on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, where the Queen officially marked 70 years as Head of State.

An array of events and celebrations have been planned for summer 2022, where the Platinum Jubilee will be marked by the Royal Family and the public.

Her Majesty is said to be experiencing mild cold symptoms. Picture: Getty

Back in October 2021, the Queen spent the night in hospital where she was said to be "undergoing preliminary tests".

Around this time, Her Majesty was forced to cancel a number of royal engagements due to her health, including the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph, a very special and important event for the Queen.