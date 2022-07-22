New photo of Prince George taken by mum Kate released for his birthday

By Naomi Bartram

The Duchess of Cambridge has shared a gorgeous new photo of Prince George on his birthday.

A new photo of Prince George has been released to celebrate his ninth birthday this week.

Taken by his mum Kate Middleton, 40, the picture sees little George with a huge smile on his face.

The Duchess of Cambridge snapped the beach portrait on a family trip to a UK beach earlier this month after George, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, broke up from school.

George is posing in a polo-style top with a sandy shoreline and water behind him.

Prince George is celebrating his 9th birthday. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge

After the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the sweet photo on their Instagram account, royal fans couldn’t believe how much he looks like his dad Prince William.

“He looks just like William to me! Beautiful boy. Happy birthday PG 🎂,” said one follower.

Someone else wrote: “He looks like dad 🤩🤩 happy Birthday 🎂🥳.”

“He’s looking so much like his daddy these days! Happy Birthday George! 🎈 🎂,” said a third.

Kate Middleton has captured a picture of her eldest child. Picture: Getty Images

A fourth added: “What a fantastic photo! George looks so much like his dad. 💙”

And a fifth agreed: “Wow he looks just like his Dad.”

This isn’t the first time Kate has captured photos of her children, as she previously shared a photo of her eldest son for his eighth birthday.

Released last year, Prince George could be seen wearing a blue and orange striped polo shirt and sitting on top of a car.

This comes after George recently joined his parents at Wimbledon and also joined his brother and sister at events during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Following a busy few months, George and his sister Charlotte have broken up from Thomas’ Battersea Prep School in south-west London for the summer.

In September they will be starting a new coeducational prep school in Berkshire, along with their younger brother Louis as the whole family moves to Adelaide Cottage on the Queen’s Windsor estate.