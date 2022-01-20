Kate Middleton and Prince William could move into Queen's 'forgotten castle'
20 January 2022
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look set to move into a property in the Windsor estate.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly moving into a 'forgotten castle' owned by The Queen.
The property - named Fort Belvedere - is situated in the Windsor estate, and was built between 1750 and 1755 for Prince William Augustus.
The Queen has never lived in it, and it was once earmarked for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
As reported by MyLondon, it was built in the Gothic Revival architectural style, and it's been fondly referred to as 'The Fort' by members of the Royal Family.
The home was used by Queen Victoria as a tea house, and she allowed it to be open to the public in the 1860s.
Prince Edward, Prince of Wales, moved in in 1929, and he moved out after his abdication from the throne 1936. The property was then empty until 1955.
It has since been occupied by the Queen's cousin Gerald Lascelles, and is now being leased out by the Crown Estate.
It was last year reported that Kate and William were "eyeing up" a move to Windsor, and Forte Belvedere is said to be a property they are interested in.
Nothing is confirmed, however, and we don't yet know if they will make the move.