Kate Middleton and Prince William could move into Queen's 'forgotten castle'

20 January 2022, 13:18

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be making the move to Windsor
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be making the move to Windsor. Picture: Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look set to move into a property in the Windsor estate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly moving into a 'forgotten castle' owned by The Queen.

The property - named Fort Belvedere - is situated in the Windsor estate, and was built between 1750 and 1755 for Prince William Augustus.

The Queen has never lived in it, and it was once earmarked for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

As reported by MyLondon, it was built in the Gothic Revival architectural style, and it's been fondly referred to as 'The Fort' by members of the Royal Family.

Fort Belvedere was the home of King Edward the eighth in 1936
Fort Belvedere was the home of King Edward the eighth in 1936. Picture: Alamy

The home was used by Queen Victoria as a tea house, and she allowed it to be open to the public in the 1860s.

Prince Edward, Prince of Wales, moved in in 1929, and he moved out after his abdication from the throne 1936. The property was then empty until 1955.

It has since been occupied by the Queen's cousin Gerald Lascelles, and is now being leased out by the Crown Estate.

It's been reported that Kate and William could move into the property
It's been reported that Kate and William could move into the property. Picture: Alamy

It was last year reported that Kate and William were "eyeing up" a move to Windsor, and Forte Belvedere is said to be a property they are interested in.

Nothing is confirmed, however, and we don't yet know if they will make the move.

