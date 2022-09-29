Queen Elizabeth II death certificate: Cause of death and time of death announced

29 September 2022, 16:24

The Queen passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle from 'old age'
The Queen passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle from 'old age' . Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Queen died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle of old age, the official death certificate confirms.

Queen Elizabeth II's death certificate has confirmed Her Majesty's cause of death as well as the time of her passing.

The Monarch's passing was announced on September 8 at around 6:30PM following news from Buckingham Palace that doctors were concerned for her health.

SEO Metadatancement of the Queen's death, members of the Royal Family including King Charles II, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were pictured rushing to Scotland to be by her side.

Now that Queen Elizabeth II's death certificate has been published, we have more details about the passing of the Her Majesty including cause of death and time of death.

The Queen's death certificate reveals her cause of death was 'old age'
The Queen's death certificate reveals her cause of death was 'old age'. Picture: NATIONAL RECORDS OF SCOTLAND

What was the Queen's cause of death?

The Queen passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

While her cause of death was not revealed at the time, the certificate of death reports that the Queen died of "old age".

What time did the Queen die?

Her Majesty's death certificate says that the Queen died at 3:10pm on September 8.

King Charles III and Princess Anne were by the Queen's side when she passed away.

Read More:

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

The Royal Family's mourning period will last until September 26

The Royal Family's mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II and tradition explained

Clodagh McKenna and is married to the Queen's godson Harry Herbert

Who is Clodagh McKenna's husband Harry Herbert? Age, career and connection to the Queen revealed

Celebrities

Prince Harry and Prince William have a step-brother and sister, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes

William and Harry have a step-brother and sister you probably knew nothing about

Peter Phillips is the Queen's grandson

Who is the Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips?

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday September 19

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II: How to listen

The monarch usually gets a state funeral

Who has had a state funeral in the UK?

Georgie May, 8, asked the Queen to look out for her beloved great granny Dede.

Little girl asks Queen to ‘look out for great granny’ in tear-jerking tribute letter

Woolly postbox topper tributes appear across England.

Woolly postbox toppers pop up all over Britain paying tribute to the Queen

Kate Middleton helped a little girl leave a corgi for the Queen

Girl left ‘crying with joy’ as Kate Middleton helps her leave Queen a corgi teddy

The Queen in purple alongside Windsor Castle

Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?