Queen Elizabeth II death certificate: Cause of death and time of death announced

The Queen passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle from 'old age' . Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle of old age, the official death certificate confirms.

Queen Elizabeth II's death certificate has confirmed Her Majesty's cause of death as well as the time of her passing.

The Monarch's passing was announced on September 8 at around 6:30PM following news from Buckingham Palace that doctors were concerned for her health.

SEO Metadatancement of the Queen's death, members of the Royal Family including King Charles II, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were pictured rushing to Scotland to be by her side.

Now that Queen Elizabeth II's death certificate has been published, we have more details about the passing of the Her Majesty including cause of death and time of death.

The Queen's death certificate reveals her cause of death was 'old age'. Picture: NATIONAL RECORDS OF SCOTLAND

What was the Queen's cause of death?

The Queen passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

While her cause of death was not revealed at the time, the certificate of death reports that the Queen died of "old age".

What time did the Queen die?

Her Majesty's death certificate says that the Queen died at 3:10pm on September 8.

King Charles III and Princess Anne were by the Queen's side when she passed away.

Read More: