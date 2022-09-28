Queen Elizabeth II's corgis were 'at her bedside' when she died

The Queen was with her beloved corgis when she passed away
The Queen was with her beloved corgis when she passed away. Picture: Getty
By Alice Dear

The Queen's beloved dogs were with her at Balmoral Castle when she passed away.

Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Muick and Sandy, were reportedly "at her bedside" when she died.

Her Majesty passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she had been staying during her summer break.

After news of the Queen's poor health broke, members of the Royal Family rushed to be by her side, and this is where the Monarch's beloved dogs are believed to have been at the time of her passing.

A palace source told the Mail on Sunday that the corgis, Muick and Sandy, were in the room with the Queen during her last hours and the moment she passed away.

Muick and Sandy wait for the Queen to return to Windsor Castle during the day of Her Majesty's state funeral
Muick and Sandy wait for the Queen to return to Windsor Castle during the day of Her Majesty's state funeral. Picture: Getty

Muick and Sandy were also in attendance at the Queen's state funeral and were pictured waiting for their owner to complete her final journey to Windsor Castle for the Committal Service on September 19.

The pair are just two of the 30 corgis the Queen owned during her 70 year reign, with Her Majesty's love for the dog breed becoming an iconic element of her image.

Prince Andrew is believed to have given the Queen Muick, who is named after Loch Muick, while Princess Beatrice is said to have helped her grandmother find Sandy.

The Queen pictured in 1974 arriving at Aberdeen Airport for her summer break at Balmoral Castle with her corgis
The Queen pictured in 1974 arriving at Aberdeen Airport for her summer break at Balmoral Castle with her corgis. Picture: Getty

The Queen was gifted her first Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Susan, in 1944 when she turned 18-years-old.

When Susan died in 1959, the Queen had her buried at the pet cemetery on the Sandringham Estate.

The Queen, aged 18-years-old, with her first Pembroke Welsh Corgi called Susan
The Queen, aged 18-years-old, with her first Pembroke Welsh Corgi called Susan. Picture: Getty

The Queen's dedication to her many dogs was clear throughout her entire life, but especially in 1980 when her pack grew to nine corgis.

During that year, one of the Queen's corgis nipped her and she ended up needing stitches.

Following the incident, Her Majesty called in pet behaviour expert, Dr Roger Mugford, who suggested the Queen think about having less dogs.

According to reports, the Queen responded to this suggest with: "Dr Mugford, Prince Philip has already told me that I have too many dogs. If I wanted advice of that sort, I could have saved your fee."

