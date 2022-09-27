King Charles III cypher: What the symbol means and where it will go

27 September 2022, 11:59

King Charles III has released the design of his cypher
King Charles III has released the design of his cypher. Picture: Getty/Buckingham Palace
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

King Charles III's Sovereign monogram will appear on state documents, government buildings and some post boxes.

King Charles III has personally chosen his new cypher.

This comes two and a half weeks after Queen Elizabeth II passed away, making Charles the new Monarch.

Buckingham Palace revealed the cypher this week, which features an overlapping 'C' and 'R' which sits underneath an illustration of the crown.

The 'R' in the cypher is for 'Rex' which, in Latin, means King.

King Charles III's cypher features a Tudor Crown and the initials 'CR' which stand for Charles Rex
King Charles III's cypher features a Tudor Crown and the initials 'CR' which stand for Charles Rex. Picture: Buckingham Palace

This will, in time, replace Queen Elizabeth II's cypher across Government buildings, state documents and some post boxes.

The cypher was chosen by the King himself from a series of designs created by The College of Arms.

King Charles III addresses the nation on September 9, the day following the Queen's death
King Charles III addresses the nation on September 9, the day following the Queen's death. Picture: Getty

There is also a Scottish version of the cypher which features the Scottish Crown instead of the Tudor Crown, which has been approved by Lord Lyon King of Arms.

The first use of King Charles III's cypher will be in the post room of Buckingham Palace where it will be marked on letters from the Palace.

The announcement of the new cypher comes as the Royal Family's mourning period comes to an end.

While the mourning period for the nation lasted between the Queen's death, September 8, to the day of the Queen's state funeral, September 19, the Royal Family continued the time of remembrance and reflection up until September 26.

