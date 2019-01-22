Prince William 'turns the tables' to interview David Attenborough as they warn against climate change

Prince William played journalist for a chat with Sir David Attenborough. Picture: PA

The Duke of Cambridge sat down to "turn the tables" in interview with wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.

The future king of England sat down with the king of nature documentaries for a discussion about the environment.

Prince William took on the role of journalist as he interviewed Sir David Attenborough at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Introducing the broadcasting legend, the Duke of Cambridge congratulated the 92-year-old and said: "Many congratulations on receiving the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award

"I know everyone is extremely thrilled that you've won it this year."

The 36-year-old royal looked right at home in the position of interviewer and admitted that the scenario was a "treat" for him.

Prince William and Sir David Attenborough. Picture: PA

He confessed: "It’s a personal treat for me to be sitting her asking you questions.

"Normally I have to endure people asking me questions so its quite nice to turn the tables for once."

The pair discussed the importance of protecting the environment and directly addressed the world leaders watching live in the room about the need for them to make a change for the sake of the natural world.

“We can wreck the natural world with ease. We can wreck the natural world without even noticing. But, in doing so, we wreck ourselves” Attenborough said.

“I ask this room to care for the natural world.”