All New Monty 2019 Lady's Night cast: the women stripping off for this year’s real Full Monty

The All New Monty has returned for another year, as celebs strip off to raise money for testicular and prostate cancer, and breast cancer.

Yesterday was the men's turn to strip off in the name of charity - but tonight is lady's night!

Here's who's in the cast for this year's All New Monty...

It's Lady's Night on the All New Monty: Who Bares Wins. Picture: ITV

The women

Megan Barton-Hanson

Blonde beauty and former Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson will be revealing all in tonight's show.

Danielle Armstrong

Reality TV star, Danielle Armstrong, is best know for appearing on TOWIE.

Martina Navratilova

Czech tennis star Martina Navratilova was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010.

Laurie Brett

Best known for playing Jane Beale in EastEnders, Laurie will be taking her kit off in this year's All New Monty.

Lisa Maffia

Singer-songwriter Lisa Maffia is an R&B star, best known for being the lead vocalist in So Solid Crew.

Coleen Nolan

This isn't the first time the Loose Women panellist has appeared on the real full monty show. Coleen's sisters Anne and Linda suffered from the disease in 200 and 2006. Her other sister Bernie tragically passed away from cancer in 2013, aged just 52.

Victoria Derbyshire

Journalist and former Newsnight presenter Victoria Derbyshire is also taking to the stage tonight.

Crissy Rock

Benidorm actress Crissy Rock will be joining the gals in this year's real full monty.

The men took to the stage last night. Picture: ITV

The men

Jack Fincham

Former pen salesman and Love Island 2018 co-winner, Jack Fincham, 27, took to the stage last night to bare all.

Kevin Fletcher

Emmerdale actor Kevin Fletcher is best known for playing Andy Sugden in the soap. He said: "I can’t believe I’ve danced around in my thong already. Day one! What’s day two going to be like?!”

Joe Pasquale

Funny man Joe Pasquale, 57, won I'm a Celeb back in 2004. Last night, Joe traded in his jungle crown for thong, after he revealed his father tragically died of prostate cancer.

Gorka Marquez

Strictly pro dancer, Gorka, also strutted his stuff last night. He and partner Gemma Atkinson recently welcomed baby twins.

Matt Evers

The Dancing on Ice star was coupled up with Gemma Collins in this year's ice skating competition. He said: “I kind of have a little bit of a secret, I’ve always wanted to be a stripper but now that this is a reality, it’s a little bit like, ooh, be careful what you wish for!”

Willie Thorne

Snooker legend Willie Thorne revealed: “I’m a little bit apprehensive, I’ve got to be honest. The fact that I’m not as well hung as I’d like to be, is another reason!”

Rav Wilding

Crimewatch presenter Rav Wilding is usually talking about very serious topics, so seeing him take off his clothes for charity was a pretty big change.

Jason Cundy

Ex-Chelsea footballer Jason Cundy was also in last night's line-up. He said: “I’m doing this because I’ve had testicular cancer and I’ve been there. I’ve survived. When I had the call to come and do this it was a very easy decision to make.”

When can I watch All New Monty on TV?

The men took to the stage last night (Monday, 6th May), but tonight is lady's night!

You can catch all the action over on ITV from 9pm.