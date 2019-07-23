Who is AJ Pritchard's new girlfriend Abbie Quinnen? Meet the Strictly star's partner

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard has confirmed his relationship with dancer Abbie Quinnen. Picture: Instagram

As the Strictly star goes public with his new girlfriend, we reveal everything there is to know about Abbie Quinnen

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard has confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Abbie Quinnen with a sweet post on social media.

The professional ballroom dancer, 24, went public with his new love in late July whilst on a luxurious holiday with his family in Crete.

AJ and fellow dancer Abbie became official after posting the same loved-up snap on their separate Instagram accounts, which showed the cute couple cosying up together on the Greek island.

But who is Abbie? Here, we reveal everything there is to know about the Strictly star's pretty partner.

Who is Abbie Quinnen?

Abbie Quinnen is the girlfriend of Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard.

According to her Instagram account, the rising star, 23, is currently training at The Urdang Academy – an independent performing arts academy based in Islington, London.

Previously a ballet school, it now provides specialist training in dance and musical theatre, which means she's a performer just like her famous man.

Abbie's represented by Apollo Artist Management, a company which looks after artists in film, TV, theatre, musical theatre, commercials and radio, so we're sure we will be seeing more of the beautiful blonde in the future.

How long have Abbie and AJ been together?

AJ confirmed the couple's relationship status in July 2019, but it's not known exactly how long the duo have been dating.

The 24-year-old professional ballroom dancer, whose brother Curtis is currently starring in the hit ITV2 reality show Love Island, hinted to fans that she was his new leading lady by sharing a sun-soaked snap of the duo looking cosy in Crete.

Clearly beaming with his latest love, he shared the exciting news with his 430k followers, captioning the post: "Feeling HAPPY," next to a string of summer emojis.

Abbie shared the same snap on her own social media account, writing: "Making memories."

She and her new man also featured on the BBC star's Instagram Stories among a string of family pictures, which included AJ's mum and dad who were on holiday with the couple at the time.

The Strictly star was first spotted with dancer Abbie after watching co-stars Neil and Katya Jones perform Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream in London.

AJ said of the revealing photos: "I’m currently seeing another dancer [Abbie] but it’s very early days.

"I’m working constantly so I don’t get to see her too often, but I’m very happy."