Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Movie Week dances revealed including songs from Magic Mike and A Star Is Born

It's Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing are transforming into film stars as they prepare for Movies week on the show.

It’s week three of Strictly Come Dancing, and after James Cracknell’s shock exit, there are 14 celebrities left in the running.

Here’s everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing's third episode.

What is the theme?

This Saturday, the cast of 2019 are going all out for the annual Movie Week, featuring music from everything from Disney to A Star is Born.

The professional dancers will also be dressing up as the characters from The Incredibles for an extra special routine.

Who is dancing and what are their songs?

Some of the highlights look set to be CBBC star Karim Zeroual and his partner Amy Dowden who will be taking to the floor with a Samba to Kung Fu Fighting.

Mike Bushell will also be strutting his stuff 'Magic Mike-style' with a cha cha to It's Raining Men, while Will Bayley is attempting the Paso Doble to the Pokemon theme tune

Check out the full list of contestant’s below:

- Alex Scott and Neil Jones - 'How Far I'll Go' by Auli'I Cravalho from Moana – Rumba

- Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton - 'Woo Hoo' by The 5678's from Kill Bill – Charleston

- Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe - 'Shallow' by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from A Star Is Born – Rumba

- Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton - 'Cheek To Cheek' by Frank Sinatra from Top Hat – American Smooth (Foxtrot)

- David James and Nadiya Bychkova - 'Kiss From A Rose' by Seal from Batman Forever – American Smooth (Viennese Waltz)

- Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell - 'Friend Like Me' by Will Smith from Aladdin – Couples' Choice

- Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke - 'Soul Bossa Nova' by Quincy Jones from Austin Powers – Salsa

- Emma Weymouth and Aljaž Škorjanec - The theme tune to 'Downton Abbey' - Foxtrot

- Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden -'Kung Fu Fighting' by Karl Douglas from Kung Fu Panda – Samba

- Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse - 'Trip A Little Light Fantastic' by Lin-Manuel Miranda from Mary Poppins Returns – Charleston

- Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice - 'Cabaret' by Liza Minelli from Cabaret – Quickstep

- Mike Bushell and Katya Jones - 'It's Raining Men' by The Weather Girls from Magic Mike – Cha Cha

- Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard - 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World' by Lorde from The Hunger Games – Paso Doble

- Will Bayley and Janette Manrara - 'Gotta Catch 'Em All' by Jason Paige from Pokémon – Paso Doble

Who went out of Strictly last week?

Professional rower James Cracknell OBE was the first celebrity to lose his place on the BBC show after a he performed the jive to Tutti Fruitti by Little Richard.

He told host Tess Daly: “Definitely enjoyed the last three days of the last week as I got to grips with the steps and started to enjoy it.”

Who will be voted out this week?

According to Betway, David James is currently the favourite to leave with odds of 8/11. Anneka Rice is just behind the ex-England goalie at 11/2.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: ““David’s Paso Doble received the second lowest score ever on Strictly. Having hit back at the judges’ critique, he may be out of favour on Saturday’s show.

“He’s 8/11 to be eliminated on Sunday. If he doesn’t make an impressive save, he could be hanging up those dancing shoes.”