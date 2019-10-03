Michelle Visage says 'it's time' for same-sex couples on Strictly Come Dancing

3 October 2019, 07:59

Michelle Visage has spoken out about same-sex couples on the show
Michelle Visage has spoken out about same-sex couples on the show. Picture: BBC

The Ru Paul's Drag Race star is competing on series 17 of Strictly Come Dancing

Michelle Visage is currently wowing judges on Strictly Come Dancing 2019, and she's spoken out about her view on same-sex couples on the show.

Read more: Ed Sheeran paid himself £47k a DAY last year, a whopping £17.1 million in total

The 51-year-old Ru Paul's Drag Race judge, who is partnered with Giovanni Pernice on the show, told the Daily Mail: "I mean, I feel like it's time, you know, it’s definitely been time for that to happen. So I think if anyone's going to do it, Strictly will do it and they will do it right. I think it’s time, for sure!

Michelle is a judge on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK
Michelle is a judge on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK. Picture: Getty

"I don’t think gender really has a place in there anymore, I think if it looks good, it looks good, if it doesn’t, then you just deal with it."

Michelle and Giovanni are currently doing well on Strictly, with 30 points on week one and 32 points on week two.  

Read more: James Argent defies critics as he poses topless in the gym and vows to have 'the biggest comeback of 2020'

She also spoke about her love of the show, saying: "I love this country so much, I feel like Strictly holds more of the traditionalism that the dances are. I don't want to go crazy and do wacky stuff. 

"I like the idea of if you give me a waltz, I'm going to do a waltz... I don't have to break into the running man to make it interesting, I want to do a beautiful waltz."

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday on BBC One.

NOW READ:

The Apprentice behind the scenes secrets: From filming two winner scenes to the fake receptionist

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Saffron and AJ laughed awkwardly

Piers Morgan insults AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker by asking Strictly stars if they've had sex
The pair have been presenting for 10 years on the show

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will earn extra £150k each for added half-hour of This Morning next year
Debbie returned to Corrie after 34 years

Coronation Street fans go wild as Debbie Webster makes dramatic comeback after 34 years
Sarah Jayne Dunn has opened up about her son falling ill

Hollyoaks’ Sarah Jayne Dunn takes break from soap after son, 3, is rushed to hospital
The first official trailer for X Factor Celebrities has been released

The X Factor: Celebrity trailer gives first glimpse as stars Wes Nelson and The Chase’s Vixen take to the stage

Trending on Heart

There has been a suspected measles outbreak in Essex

Health chiefs looking for 200 people after suspected measles outbreak in Essex

Lifestyle

Thousands of UK passports may need renewing

The Home Office is warning holidaymakers to renew their passports before November

Lifestyle

One school girl refused to answer an 'offensive' maths question

Outraged schoolgirl, 9, refuses to answer ‘offensive’ maths question that compared girls' weights

Lifestyle

Mark and his fiance have welcomed their first baby

Westlife's Mark Feehily welcomes baby girl with fiance Cailean O’Neill

Celebrities

Ben revealed he's been in two huge productions

Ben Shephard shocks GMB viewers after it's revealed he was in Harry Potter and Friends
Anna Quayle has died aged 86

Grange Hill and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Anna Quayle has died

Celebrities