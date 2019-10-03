Michelle Visage says 'it's time' for same-sex couples on Strictly Come Dancing

Michelle Visage has spoken out about same-sex couples on the show. Picture: BBC

The Ru Paul's Drag Race star is competing on series 17 of Strictly Come Dancing

Michelle Visage is currently wowing judges on Strictly Come Dancing 2019, and she's spoken out about her view on same-sex couples on the show.

The 51-year-old Ru Paul's Drag Race judge, who is partnered with Giovanni Pernice on the show, told the Daily Mail: "I mean, I feel like it's time, you know, it’s definitely been time for that to happen. So I think if anyone's going to do it, Strictly will do it and they will do it right. I think it’s time, for sure!

Michelle is a judge on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK. Picture: Getty

"I don’t think gender really has a place in there anymore, I think if it looks good, it looks good, if it doesn’t, then you just deal with it."

Michelle and Giovanni are currently doing well on Strictly, with 30 points on week one and 32 points on week two.

She also spoke about her love of the show, saying: "I love this country so much, I feel like Strictly holds more of the traditionalism that the dances are. I don't want to go crazy and do wacky stuff.

"I like the idea of if you give me a waltz, I'm going to do a waltz... I don't have to break into the running man to make it interesting, I want to do a beautiful waltz."

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday on BBC One.

