Inside Strictly star Viscountess Emma Weymouth's £157 million estate and safari park

17 October 2019, 16:05

Emma's home is incredible
Emma's home is incredible. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The stunning dancing show contestant lives in Longleat House with her family and it's incredibly impressive.

Strictly Come Dancing is well underway now and there's been a few dramatic dance-offs.

Last week's episode saw Viscountess Emma Weymouth be saved by the judges afer she did the Jive to Kids in America.

READ MORE: Strictly fans concerned after Katya Jones breaks down in tears after dance

The multimillionairess is a chef, model and contributing editor to Vogue, but she also helps run Longleat Safari Park - it is built on the grounds of her home after all.

Here is a glimpse into her home, Longleat House, which is worth around £157 million.

The gigantic Manor House looks like something out of a fairytale
The gigantic Manor House looks like something out of a fairytale. Picture: Instagram
The house has expensive lavish artwork and huge comfortable sofas
The house has expensive lavish artwork and huge comfortable sofas. Picture: Instagram
The estate has an orangery where she throws bashes for the family
The estate has an orangery where she throws bashes for the family. Picture: Instagram
View this post on Instagram

Breakfast time 🌿 🦒 #Safari ❤️

A post shared by ViscountessWeymouth (@emmaweymouth) on

Longleat Safari Park is on the grounds of her home
Longleat Safari Park is on the grounds of her home. Picture: Instagram
There's a large cream country-style kitchen too
There's a large cream country-style kitchen too. Picture: Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Katya Jones collapsed on the floor in floods of tears after last night's performance.

Strictly’s Katya Jones leaves viewers concerned as she breaks down in tears during live show
Will Bayley revealed he was hospitalised for 18 months as a child due to cancer.

Strictly’s Will Bayley opens up about his terrifying battle with blood cancer
Dianne has opened up about her relationship with Joe Sugg

Strictly’s Dianne Buswell says boyfriend Joe Sugg ‘doesn’t get jealous’ as she opens up on dreaded ‘curse’
Buswell fell on her head during a dance routine.

Strictly star Dianne Buswell hospitalised after 'being dropped' during rehearsals
It's Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Movie Week dances revealed including songs from Magic Mike and A Star Is Born

Trending on Heart

The triage have plans to have more kids

Polyamorous 'throuple' with three kids say they are open to more lovers

Lifestyle

The girl was alone in the three-feet deep hot tub when she was trapped underwater

Girl, 10, tragically drowned in hot tub after her hair got entangled in filter

Lifestyle

the boots didn't go down well with viewers

This Morning viewers divided as fashion segment showcases 'disgusting welly boots with heels'
Kerry Katona has been rushed to hospital

Concern for Kerry Katona as she's rushed to hospital with mystery illness

Celebrities

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2019: When does it start, who's in the rumoured line-up and will Ant McPartlin present?
Lord Sugar has been criticised by the latest fired Apprentice star

The Apprentice's Souleyman Bah slams Lord Sugar for 'patronising' comment about disability after firing