Inside Strictly star Viscountess Emma Weymouth's £157 million estate and safari park

Emma's home is incredible. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The stunning dancing show contestant lives in Longleat House with her family and it's incredibly impressive.

Strictly Come Dancing is well underway now and there's been a few dramatic dance-offs.

Last week's episode saw Viscountess Emma Weymouth be saved by the judges afer she did the Jive to Kids in America.

The multimillionairess is a chef, model and contributing editor to Vogue, but she also helps run Longleat Safari Park - it is built on the grounds of her home after all.

Here is a glimpse into her home, Longleat House, which is worth around £157 million.

The gigantic Manor House looks like something out of a fairytale. Picture: Instagram

The house has expensive lavish artwork and huge comfortable sofas. Picture: Instagram

The estate has an orangery where she throws bashes for the family. Picture: Instagram

Longleat Safari Park is on the grounds of her home. Picture: Instagram