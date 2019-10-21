Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes dances in heels and hailed 'fabulous' and 'amazing' for the sassy routine

The star make Strictly history on Sunday. Picture: BBC

By Mared Parry

The Strictly professional made BBC history when he danced on the popular family show in a pair of black PVC stiletto boots.

Johannes Radebe is one of the new professional partners on Strictly Come Dancing this year but the 32-year-old has already made his mark on the popular TV show.

The South African dancer and choreographer is paired with former Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley on the seventeenth series of the show, and has gone down a treat with fans.

Johannes danced an incredible routine to open the Sunday night results show which saw him joined by all of the other professionals in a sexy and powerful dance, that showcased all the dancers, but he stole the show.

The openly gay star challenged convention by slipping on a pair of killer heels as well as leather pants and a glitter vest, and he snapped open fans with 'pose' written on it, as well as his backup dancers donning similar outfits with the slogans 'werk' and 'slay'.

He made dancing in the uncomfortable shoes look completely effortless, and undeniably look inspiration for the routine from drag culture, potentially a nod to celebrity contestant Michelle Visage's TV show, RuPaul's Drag Race, which is another BBC show.

The incredible routine kicked off with the South African pro. Picture: BBC

Fans flocked to social media to praise Johannes and the whole routine, calling him 'amazing' and saying he 'absolutely killed it'.

One fan Tweeted: "Can we talk about Johannes slaying on the dance floor tonight in high heels?

"Very camp and extremely fun. Every week I love him more and more."

Another added: "Johannes just absolutely killed it."

The comments continued with one adding: "Johannes wearing heels is the best thing I've ever seen."

Johannes was having the time of his life and fans loved it. Picture: BBC

One commented on Facebook: "Absolutely loving Johannes being fabulous in heels.

"Well done Strictly for breaking the mould of gender stereotypes and bringing so much diversity to the show."

And another said: "Johannes is amazing beautiful and that dance was one of the best openings."

The dance, which was the first of its kind in Strictly history is only the start for the show, as it's recently been revealed that the BBC show is following in the footsteps of Dancing on Ice and will feature a same-sex dance.

Next month, Johannes will dance together with Graziano Di Prima in a romantic number on November 3rd.

They will perform to Emeli Sande track Shine in what will be a huge moment for the BBC show.

Graziano (left) and Johannes (right) will dance together in two weeks time. Picture: PA

A backstage Strictly source said: "It’s a brave move for the Beeb and will break boundaries but bosses are under a lot of pressure.

"There have been calls for same-sex pro and celebrity pairings. This is an ideal way to integrate that.

"It will hopefully pave the way for a same-sex couple next year. It’s a step in the right direction for making the show even more diverse.

"Graziano and Johannes are ideal for the dance as they’re the same height and good mates, having joined the show at the same time."