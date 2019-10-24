Barbara Windsor delights fans as she makes rare public appearance at Les Mis musical

Barbara Windsor made an appearance at London's West End. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The former Eastenders actress was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014

Barbara Windsor made a rare public appearance earlier this week at the Les Miserables musical in London's West End - and posed for a photograph with castmembers Matt Lucas and Michael Ball.

The actress, 82, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and is rarely seen in public as she battles the condition. She is being supported by her husband Scott Mitchell, who she married in 2000.

But she was all smiles as the posed backstage in a photo captioned: "Another day, another superstar in the audience at Les Mis" by Matt, who plays Thénardier in the production.

Earlier this year, Barbara's Eastenders co-star Shane Richie, who plays Alfie Moon, opened up about her diagnosis, revealing that he was worried she'd forget who he is as her illness progresses.

"It has been horrible to see Babs’ decline.

"You hear horror stories about someone with Alzheimer’s where they don’t recognise their own loved ones. That has to be the cruellest thing in the world.

Barbara Windsor is being supported by her husband Scott. Picture: Getty

"Babs always recognises me when she sees me but then I don’t know what it would be like the following day."

Her friend Christopher Biggins previously spoke about how supportive Barbara's husband Scott had been throughout her illness.

He said: "Her husband Scott, who is the most amazing man ever, writes down people’s names and a little list of what they’ve done before they visit so she remembers."

