Barbara Windsor delights fans as she makes rare public appearance at Les Mis musical

24 October 2019, 13:46

Barbara Windsor made an appearance at London's West End
Barbara Windsor made an appearance at London's West End. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The former Eastenders actress was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014

Barbara Windsor made a rare public appearance earlier this week at the Les Miserables musical in London's West End - and posed for a photograph with castmembers Matt Lucas and Michael Ball.

Read more: Jeff Brazier admits marriage to Kate Dyer is on the rocks as they unfollow each other on Instagram

The actress, 82, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and is rarely seen in public as she battles the condition. She is being supported by her husband Scott Mitchell, who she married in 2000.

But she was all smiles as the posed backstage in a photo captioned: "Another day, another superstar in the audience at Les Mis" by Matt, who plays Thénardier in the production.

Earlier this year, Barbara's Eastenders co-star Shane Richie, who plays Alfie Moon, opened up about her diagnosis, revealing that he was worried she'd forget who he is as her illness progresses.

Read more: Vicky Pattison breaks down in tears as she opens up about fertility struggles after years of partying

"It has been horrible to see Babs’ decline.

"You hear horror stories about someone with Alzheimer’s where they don’t recognise their own loved ones. That has to be the cruellest thing in the world.

Barbara Windsor is being supported by her husband Scott
Barbara Windsor is being supported by her husband Scott. Picture: Getty

"Babs always recognises me when she sees me but then I don’t know what it would be like the following day."

Her friend Christopher Biggins previously spoke about how supportive Barbara's husband Scott had been throughout her illness.

He said: "Her husband Scott, who is the most amazing man ever, writes down people’s names and a little list of what they’ve done before they visit so she remembers."

NOW READ:

Coronation Street fans horrified after dying Sinead finds out the truth about Daniel in devastating twist

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Mariah Carey will star in the 2019 Walkers Christmas advert

Mariah Carey bags whopping £9 million deal with Walkers to star in their Christmas adverts
Jeff admitted his marriage was in need of repair

Jeff Brazier admits marriage to Kate Dyer is on the rocks as they unfollow each other on Instagram
Little Mix have cancelled six of their shows

Little Mix announce cancellation of Australia and New Zealand tour dates to 'record new music'
Vicky Pattison has opened up about her fertility struggles

Vicky Pattison breaks down in tears as she opens up about fertility struggles after years of partying
Peter Andre has insisted starring in Thriller is "all about the music"

Peter Andre defends himself over role in musical Thriller following Michael Jackson's sex abuse allegations

Trending on Heart

Gemma Collins

Celebrity Juice fans in hysterics as Gemma Collins recreates her Dancing on Ice fall

TV & Movies

Some people aren't comfortable having to force conversation

If you're not a fan of small talk you can now book a silent haircut

Beauty

The school closed it's doors after children and staff were taken ill

Norovirus outbreak forces UK school to close as over 100 children are taken ill

Lifestyle

The brand first became famous for creating period-proof underwear, and have since grown their vision to swimwear

Teenagers can now buy period-proof swimwear, and parents have branded them ‘life-changing’

Lifestyle

The beautifully-coloured palette has us GAGGED

Huda Beauty launch new Mercury Retrograde palette in UK and fans are already obsessed

Beauty

One mum has shared a genius hack for getting her kids to clean up

Mum praised for ‘genius’ parenting hack to get kids to do chores

Lifestyle